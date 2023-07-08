Students in Himachal Can Now Access Playgrounds After Closing Time: Officials

The students of government schools and colleges in Himachal Pradesh can now access playgrounds even after the closing time of the institution, the education department said here on Friday.

The state government has taken this step to support extended access to school and college grounds beyond official closing timings, a spokesperson of the department said in a statement issued here.

The initiative is aimed at providing sports opportunities to students and striking a healthier balance between their digital and physical lives, the spokesperson said.

There are over 15,000 government schools in the state and around 150 government degree colleges, which usually close by 5 pm.

The education department said under the new provision, only the students enrolled in the particular school or college can use their respective playgrounds for sports activities.

“access to school and college playgrounds, the government seeks to redirect students’ attention from the addictive allure of cell phones to more physically engaging pursuits," the statement added.

The pervasive presence of mobile devices has resulted in a significant rise in cell phone dependency among students and excessive screen time not only contributes to sedentary behaviour but also impacts their physical health, social interactions, and personal growth, the spokesperson said.