Students Of Punjabi University Protest Over Wrongful Evaluation Of Answer Sheets

A student named Karan Singh informed Tribune with an example that the university failed 87 of the 92 students enrolled in the same PGDCA programme. Similar to this, over 300 students who did well on the exams from the previous semester were given a zero in one or more papers alleged the student. Further aggrieved students informs media that University is making mistakes when it comes about marking students and is not following guidelines.

Students affiliated with Punjabi University are protesting against the University’s authorities. They are demanding re- evaluation of there answer sheets from the recent examination held in the University. The university allegedly gave far lower marks and failed students who had been doing well in previous exams, according to the students’ statements. The issue has brought together students from diverse programs, including LLB, PGDCA, BA, those from the department of distant learning, and others from connected colleges, on campus.

Singh along with other students protested and were assured by the Universities that re-evaluation of the answer sheets will be done. However, students claim that after a verbal statement, no action was taken to re-check the copy hence the protest erupted again. Another student who joined the protest said, “We will have to pay re- evaluation fees to initiate the process. Also sometimes, University takes more than six months to check and release the results again. Thus ending in making the process cumbersome."

The protesting students are demanding that answer sheets and their results should be released within a period of two months. University’s Controller of Examinations AK Tiwari while sharing the University’s stance said, " These students scored low marks in there exams. Some scored zero, others five or even 10. We got the papers of 20 of them re- checked on their request without charging any fee for the re- evaluation. But only two students saw an increase of the marks in the re-evaluation. Despite this we are holding re-evaluation of papers of other students as well and the results will be declared in a few days."