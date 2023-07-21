Submit Recommendations on Integrating Technology in Higher Education: AP CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked a high- powered ‘Working Group on Future Technology Skills’ to submit recommendations on integrating technology such as augmented reality and virtual reality into higher education curriculums.

He called on the working group, consisting of representatives from global technology majors such as Google, Microsoft and others, including Nasscom to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related subjects into curricula and changing teaching methods.

“As part of the reforms in higher education, we need to work on including augmented reality, virtual reality and related subjects into the curriculum and introducing necessary verticals like AI in every course in majority schools and colleges for turning our students into experts of various emerging technologies," Reddy was quoted as saying on Thursday in a press release issued by the state government.

He said teaching methods, examination patterns and evaluation systems should be overhauled at the school and college levels.

The Chief Minister said the main challenge is to take the current reforms in school education to the next level and integrate them with higher education.

Further, he noted that in the age of International Baccalaureate (IB), government school students cannot compete at a global level unless necessary changes are made.