Success Story: How a Upskilling Course Helped a Farmer's Son Land Job as Data Engineer With 100% Salary Hike

In today’s highly competitive world, skills matter more than anything else, believes Jarupula Prem Kumar, a resident of Warangal district Telangana. Prem Kumar hails from a typical lower middle-class family where his father works as a farmer and his mother is a housewife.

A young professional who, like every other individual, Prem Kumar sought ways to progress in his career. He was on the lookout for means to make himself more appealing in the employment market as well as learn how to integrate technology and agriculture. In doing so, he also took the opportunity to improve his skills by enrolling in an artificial intelligence and machine learning course, which ultimately helped him receive a 100 per cent salary hike when he joined TVS Motors as a data engineer.

As a member of a family with an agricultural background, Prem saw his father and uncles toiling away in the heat and the rain to support their families. Since all of their labour was manual, he wanted to help his family by integrating technology into the agriculture sector with the purpose of developing handy instruments that make farmers’ work easier and increase their productivity.

Prem’s first action was to search for resources via platforms like YouTube. This is when he decided to explore upskilling courses and enrolled in artificial intelligence and machine learning upskilling courses offered by Great Learning.

Prem appeared for JEE Main in 2016 and qualified for the JEE Advanced that year. He went on to join Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology, with the state government reimbursing his entire college fee. Holding a BTech degree in information technology, Prem had earlier worked for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for 2 years, as a test data engineer working on performance testing. He landed the job at TCS through the TCS NINJA campus recruitment as a complete fresher without any internships or certifications.

When asked about his take on the upsides of enrolling in such upskilling courses, Prem said, “Upskilling in tech has become crucial to avoid becoming obsolete. Enrolling in a course like this provides an industry perspective and helps to improve our understanding of the data science and machine learning domain. This increases chances of getting placed in roles like data scientist, data analyst, or machine learning engineer, which usually offer high package salaries."

Today, individuals have open access to several distance learning courses to upskill themselves, from the comfort of their homes. Prem did exactly this by joining this 12-month-long online course during the pandemic. Prem explained that there were pre-recorded videos in the course as well as a two-hour live session on weekends that was solely for answering queries. A new learning module was made available every week, along with tasks and tests that were based on the material in the module. All fundamental and intermediate subjects were covered throughout the course.

Prem Kumar also emphasised that upskilling with emerging technologies can help people boost their careers and earn higher salaries. It can also be regarded as a natural progression from higher education as entering the corporate world with only academic qualifications and no industrial training may no longer be sufficient. To have the chance to become the best candidate for hiring, people need to enhance themselves with a variety of abilities as employers prefer candidates who can work with a variety of technologies. Additionally, such candidates fetch greater salaries.