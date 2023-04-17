Success Story: How Divya Sikarwar Topped UPPSC PCS 2022 in Her Third Attempt, Know Her Strategy

A native of Garhi Rami a small village near Agra, Divya Sikarwar has topped the UPPSC PCS 2022 exam. Selected as deputy collector in the UPPSC 2022, Divya became interested in civil service during her graduation. She attempted the UPPSC PCS test three times. Her initial attempt was in 2020, followed by a second effort in 2021, however, it was her third attempt that earned her the top spot in the exam.

Her achievement in topping the UPPSC PCS 2022 exam is a testament to her commitment, as well as her passion for serving society through the civil service. In order to foster this passion and keep up with current events, she began reading newspapers, much like the majority of candidates who aim for success in such competitive examinations, she told News18.com. Her motivation to appear for the exam developed from learning about it and the potential positive impact that she could bring to society after clearing the exam.

Also read| Success Story: Bihar-based Carpenter’s Son Cracks UPSC ISS Exam, Secures AIR 27

Advertisement

The preparation process for CSEc like UPPSC PCS takes a long time and requires diligence and dedication. Every candidate may have their own set of strategies or approaches for tackling the exam. Divya’s principal strategy entailed allocating equal time to each subject during the prelim exam. “I devoted 8 to 10 hours of study time per day, which included classes, self-study, and plenty of writing practice for time management," said Divya, who also took joined Unacademy for the exam preparations.

The final interview round for civil services exams can either make or break a candidate’s prospects of passing the exam. The interview process includes document verification, digital biometric submission, and a final interview with board members.

Divya says that her overall interview experience was positive, providing her with the confidence to effectively convey her thoughts through her answers. She was also able to successfully present herself and her abilities and potential as an administrator.

While her father, Rajpal Singh, retired from the BSF, and one of her brothers is currently preparing for the UPSC prelims. The 27-year-old graduated with a master of science from St John’s College in Agra, With regard to Divya’s other academic performance, she received 77 per cent in class 10 and 80 per cent in class 12.

Advertisement

Divya underlines how important it is for young adults, particularly girls from rural regions, to understand that they are capable of achieving everything with sheer determination, hard work, and persistence, regardless of their background or circumstances. “My goal is to inspire and encourage individuals to pursue their dreams regardless of the difficulties and barriers that may come their way," she says.

Read all the Latest Education News here