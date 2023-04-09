Success Story: Kumar Gaurav Rejected CRPF Assistant Commandant Job, Finally Secured AIR 5 in UPPSC PCS

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result of UPPSC PCS 2022. In the exam, BSA Kumar Gaurav of Shahjahanpur has made it to the top 10 and received 5th rank in the UPPSC PCS exam.

His life has always been full of ups and downs. He earlier turned down the job of Assistant Commandant in CRPF. After rejecting this job, his next three years were very difficult. He made many efforts to get a job but did not get success. However, he did not give up and kept trying.

Kumar Gaurav is a resident of Umri Bhawani village in Ambedkarnagar district. His father’s name is Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, who is a retired Village Development Officer (VDO) and his mother Shakuntala Devi is a homemaker. Gaurav did his schooling from the village. Later he did his intermediate from Indaipur Inter College and graduated from Allahabad University. He then completed his post-graduation from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

In the year 2016, when Kumar Gaurav was doing PhD in Hindi Literature from Delhi University (DU), he was selected as Assistant Commandant in CRPF. But he rejected the job to complete his studies. For the next three years he kept working hard to grab a government job but he had no luck. Finally, after three years, he was selected for the post of Naib Tehsildar. PCS result came before Gaurav joined the post of Naib Tehsildar. After the results, he left the post of Naib Tehsildar and accepted the post of BSA in Shahjahanpur.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the Combined State or Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2022 final results on April 8, 2023. The top-10 list of the UPPSC PCS 2022 exam features eight women. Divya Sikarwar of Agra came first, while Pratiksha Pandey from Lucknow and Namrata Singh of Bulandshahr secured second and third positions respectively.

