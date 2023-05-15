Success Story: Meet IAS Abhilasha Sharma Who Cleared UPSC In 4th Attempt And Got 68 Rank

It is always said to dream big. But what makes our dreams fulfilled is our determination. And we have a perfect example of the same in the story of IAS Abhilasha Sharma. In the journey to become an IAS, she struggled a lot but finally, managed to achieve success through her hard work and determination. Recently in an interview, Abhilasha shared her journey of becoming an IAS and said how her failure led her towards the path of success.

Born in Haryana, IAS Abhilasha Sharma currently lives in Gurugram. She started preparing for the UPSC exam in 2013. During that time, she faced consecutive failures in her first three attempts. After this, she got frustrated and disappointed and lost hope of becoming an IAS. But as they say, dreams never die and Abhilasha once again started her preparations afresh. She made a proper schedule and started studying for 15-16 hours daily. She kept Political Science and International Relations as optional subjects.

Advertisement

Abhilasha further shared that she got married in 2017 and her husband Ankit is a businessman. Both knew each other since 2015. Gradually, their bond turned into a love affair leading to marriage. She added that her husband and in-laws also helped to motivate her a lot, both mentally and financially.

She finally cleared the UPSC exam in her fourth attempt, securing an All India Rank of 68. She remarked that she learned from her failures and worked on her shortcomings. Sharing some tips for the aspirants of UPSC, she added that making newspaper reading a part of daily life can help in the preparation of current affairs and advised youngsters to read NCERT books to clear the basics. She also said that aptitude should also be worked on carefully as she struggled in the subject.