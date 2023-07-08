Success Story Of CA Harshika Khandelwal Could Inspire Us On How To Handle Panic Attacks

Jaipur students Vishesh Kabra, Priya Agarwal, Ayush Kataria, Harshika Khandelwal, and Pranav Dhoot have emerged as remarkable achievers in the recently announced CA Final and Intermediate May 2023 results by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Their impressive rankings have drawn attention, but it is Harshika Khandelwal’s journey that has captivated the spotlight.

Harshika Khandelwal, ranked 16th in the Intermediate exams, faced numerous challenges on her path to success. Despite excelling in school, her confidence took a hit as her mock test performances began to decline. Witnessing her peers surpass her, Harshika experienced deep disappointment and panic attacks, leading to a significant drop in her performance and even forgetting previously learned material.

Her struggle with panic attacks and diminishing self-belief became a cause for concern among her family members. Witnessing Harshika’s distress, her father played a pivotal role in helping her regain her motivation. He advised her to focus solely on the exam itself, emphasizing that the outcome would be dealt with later.

Encouraged by her father’s unwavering support, Harshika gradually regained her confidence and embarked on her preparation journey with a positive mindset. As she diligently worked on her mock tests, her scores began to improve steadily. The newfound courage instilled by her father’s guidance transformed her life.

With her unwavering dedication and hard work, Harshika’s efforts paid off, propelling her to secure an impressive 16th rank among the Intermediate exam toppers. Her story serves as a testament to the transformative power of parental support and the ability to overcome challenges with determination.