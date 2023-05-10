Success Story: Strategies That Helped Tanish Khurana Score 100 Percentile In JEE Main 2023

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Session 2 on April 29. The JEE Main 2023 exam for Session 2 was held from April 6 to April 15 across India. Students who qualified in the JEE Main 2023 exam are eligible to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2023. It is to be noted that the top 2.5 lakh candidates will be able to appear for the JEE Advanced 2023 exam, this year. Additionally, a total of 43 students scored a 100 percentile in the overall merit list, this year.

Among the many toppers across the country, Tanish Khurana from Bengaluru scored 290 out of 300 in JEE Main 2023 (Session 2) exam. When the results were announced, Khurana was overjoyed as all his hard work finally paid off. He secured a perfect 100 in Mathematics, 95 marks in Physics and 95 marks in Chemistry – leading to a 100 percentile in JEE Main 2023. Even after scoring a 100 percentile, Khurana knew that this is not the end and he has one more exam to go, which is JEE Advanced 2023.

Recently, while speaking to The Indian Express, Khurana shared a few details on how he is preparing for JEE Advanced this year. Talking about his study schedule, Khurana said that he wakes up usually at around 9 am and studies till 3 pm. He has also joined coaching institute - Allen Bangalore, where he attends classes from 3 pm to 8 pm. After returning home at around 9 pm, he has dinner with family and take out time to study from 10 pm to 12 am.

As per his revision strategy, Khurana regularly attempts mock tests and worksheets that are provided by the coaching centre. He also never misses a day to revise from NCERT and the study material that has been provided by his coaching institute. When he gets bored of constantly studying, he takes out time to play cricket with his brother or listen to music to relax.

As per the schedule, the JEE (Advanced) 2023 exam will be held on June 4. The exam will be conducted in two papers – Paper I and Paper II. Paper 1 will take place from 9 am to 12 pm while Paper 2 is scheduled from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The registration for the same is discontinued. To be eligible for JEE Advanced 2023, aspirants must have secured a rank among the top 2,50,000 candidates in the BE/BTech paper of JEE Main 2023.

