Suffering From Depression, Manuj Jindal Had To Leave NDA, But He Cracked UPSC CSE Securing Rank 53

Every year, lakhs of people appear for the UPSC civil services exam but only a few make it to the final list. Today, let us take a look at the success story of Manuj Jindal who cleared the UPSC with an All India Rank (AIR) of 53.

Manuj Jindal is a resident of a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district. He received his early schooling in the village and later shifted to Dehradun for his higher education. Soon after completing Class 12 in 2005, Manuj Jindal cracked the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam at the age of 18 and got selected. In NDA, he had a very good performance in the first term. But by the second term, he had become a victim of anxiety and depression. The academy decided to disqualify him from the course because his condition was getting worse.

In a media interaction, Jindal said that his parents were not ready to accept his serious problem of depression. They thought that he had recently shifted to a new environment, so it would take some time to cope with the new place. He also said that the problem of depression became so serious that the NDA officials admitted him to the hospital. Jindal’s treatment was done for three-four months. Eventually, the academy expelled him.

Advertisement

After being expelled, his parents and brother played a special role in handling him. After coming home from NDA, Jindal’s situation gradually started improving. After battling depression, Manuj Jindal thought about further studies. His friends told him that, aside from India, he could also apply to foreign universities. Later, he got a chance to study at the University of Virginia in the US.

After graduating from the University of Virginia, he got a job at Barclays. Here, he worked for three years on a handsome salary package. During this time, when he came to India, his younger brother was preparing for the UPSC.

He started preparing and took the UPSC exam for the first time in 2014. Manuj Jindal got selected for the mains on his first attempt. But he was not selected for the interview. After this, he made his second attempt and reached the interview stage. In