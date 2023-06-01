Summer Holidays 2023: When Will Schools Reopen? Check State-wise List Here

Summer holidays are currently going on in most of the states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. In Telangana, the state government declared the summer vacation until June 11. On the other hand, colleges in the state are scheduled to start on June 1.

As per reports, schools in Telangana will start June 12 onwards but only for students studying in Classes 1 to 10. According to reports, due to excessive heat in some districts, authorities might consider extending the summer holidays. Reports suggest that the southwest wind has entered the country and many Telangana districts have been witnessing heavy rainfall.

The Telangana government earlier announced summer holidays for both public and private schools from April 25 to June 11. However, till now, the Telangana government has confirmed that both public and private schools will open on June 12 and classes will resume then. The state education department, on the other hand, intends to begin the kindergarten program in the first week of June, as per reports.

The education department of many states has said that if the severe heat increases, the government will decide on the basis of the situation. Take a look at the full list of summer holidays in various states:

Madhya Pradesh: Schools will start in Madhya Pradesh on June 15. This year, 45-day long summer holidays were given. The summer vacation started on May 1.

Uttar Pradesh: Schools will reopen in Uttar Pradesh on July 1. In UP, 44-day long summer holidays were declared.

Odisha: The summer holidays in Odisha started on May 5 and will continue till June 18. This time, there were 43 days of leave for the summer break. Schools will start from June 19.

Maharashtra: This time, Maharashtra has declared summer holidays until June 15. Schools will resume on June 16.

Himachal Pradesh: The summer holidays in Himachal Pradesh are from June 22 to July 29.