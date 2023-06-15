Summer Vacation in Jharkhand Schools Extended for 3 Days Due to Heatwave

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday extended the closure of all schools up to Class 8 till June 17 in the wake of the prevailing heatwave conditions.

The schools will, however, reopen on June 15 for Classes 9-12, an order issued by the secretary of the school education and literacy department K Ravi Kumar said.

The state government on June 11 had announced the extension of summer vacation for all schools for three days from June 12.