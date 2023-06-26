Summer Vacations Announced For Schools In Kashmir Due To Extreme Heat

The Directorate of School Education has made a crucial statement that gives respite and delight to school kids, teachers, and staff during the blistering weather in Kashmir. According to the official notification, summer holidays have been declared for all schools in the Kashmir valley, which will begin on July 1 and run for 10 days. This summer vacation applies to all government educational institutions and accredited private schools up to higher secondary grades in the Kashmir division and Jammu division’s winter zone. Schools in Kashmir will resume on Tuesday, July 11. Children will have prolonged vacation as the summer break will fall soon after the holidays for Eid-ul-Adha, which will be observed starting on June 29.

In addition, the SED declared that the summer break will begin on June 26 for all pre-primary and primary grades in all government and private educational institutions in Kashmir.

Maximum temperatures in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, have hovered around 35 degrees Celsius, the highest for June in the last five years.

Students have found it challenging to focus on their schoolwork as a result of the extreme heat. According to Greater Kashmir, the J&K School Education Department (SED) issued a directive to schools earlier this week to safeguard students, especially those who are younger, from the impacts of the scorching temperatures.

The advisory prohibited assembly, sports activities, and other outdoor activities for avoiding heat-induced health complications.