SWAYAM Exam Dates for January, July 2023 Semesters Announced, Schedule Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam dates for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for the January and July 2023 semesters. As per the schedule, January semester exams will be held on October 19, 20, and 21, while the July semester exams will be held on November 30, December 1, and 2. The SWAYAM 10 examination will be held on October 19, 20, and 21, while the SWAYAM 11 tests are scheduled for November 30, December 1, and 2.

The official notice stated, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the exam for the courses offered under the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for the January and July 2023 Semester."

The notice can be accessible at nta.ac.in and swayam.nta.ac.in. SWAYAM offers online certification courses in a variety of areas. Every semester, each subject’s exams are held in either computer-based or hybrid mode.

The July 2022 semester results for 67 courses under LOT 4 were declared in July this year. The previous three LOT results were declared in April and June. The National Testing Agency held exams for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) courses on February 25–26, 2023 (in four sessions) at 166 centres in 87 cities around the country.

Exams were given in 346 papers. Except for language papers, the medium of the paper was English. Candidates can access, download, and print their scorecards by logging into the official website and entering their application number and email ID.