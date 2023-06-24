Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Take Action Against Rural Junior Colleges Over Exam Irregularities, Says Parents' Body in Latur

The memorandum, marked to CM Eknath Shinde and the state education minister, has alleged such institutions were tarnishing the ’Latur pattern’ accolades the district has received over the years for seeing several students achieving top ranks in school exams

June 24, 2023

Students who take admission in these junior colleges in rural areas are given copies of exam papers so that marks are good (Representative image)
The Marathwada Parents’ Association has submitted a memorandum to the Latur collector seeking action against educational institutions coming up in the rural part of the district that allegedly fleece money by promising students good marks in the Class XII board exams, an official said on Thursday.

The memorandum, marked to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the state education minister, has alleged such institutions were tarnishing the ’Latur pattern’ accolades the district has received over the years for seeing several students achieving top ranks in school exams, the official added.

    • "Students who take admission in these junior colleges in rural areas are given copies of exam papers so that marks are good. In this manner, parents are being looted and the Latur pattern name is getting tarnished," claimed Marathwada Parents’ Association president Bharat Ghodke.

    The state government must take serious actions in this matter so that students are not cheated, DN Kendre, director of a city-based educational institute, said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

