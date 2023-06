Take Action Against Rural Junior Colleges Over Exam Irregularities, Says Parents' Body in Latur

The Marathwada Parents’ Association has submitted a memorandum to the Latur collector seeking action against educational institutions coming up in the rural part of the district that allegedly fleece money by promising students good marks in the Class XII board exams, an official said on Thursday.

The memorandum, marked to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the state education minister, has alleged such institutions were tarnishing the ’Latur pattern’ accolades the district has received over the years for seeing several students achieving top ranks in school exams, the official added.