Tamil Nadu +1 Results 2023 Sees Slight Rise in Pass Percentage, 90.93% Clear TN 11th Exam

The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has declared the HSE+1 or class 11 results today, May 19 at 2 pm. A total of 90.93% of students cleared the exam. As many as 7,76,844 students appeared for the TN class 11th exam this year out of which 7,06,413 students have passed. In 2022, a total of 8,05,000 students took the exam out of which 7,45,000 students passed. The pass percentage was at 90.5%.

TN +1 HSE Result 2023 Live Updates

Advertisement

Those who appeared for the exams can check their results at the official website — tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. The TN +1 exam was held from March 14 to April 5, 2023. The Tamil Nadu Class 11 results can be retrieved by entering the board exam registration number and date of birth. The original HSE+1 marksheet will be provided to students by their respective schools. It will be available on the official website of the TNDGE and will be provisional. The board will also start the scrutiny and supplementary exam process for HSE+1, after announcing TN Class 11 result 2023. In order to pass, students need to score 35 marks out of 100 to pass in every subject.

Since 2018, the Tamil Nadu board has stopped ‘advertising’ or declaring the names of the top-ranking students. Instead, it announced the city or district which registers the highest pass percentage. According to the DGE, the move is aimed to reduce the ‘unhealthy’ competition. Hence, there will be no toppers list this year either for HSE +1 and SSLC exams.

Read| TN 10th SSLC Result 2023: Poor Marks? Compartment Exam, Re-evaluation Dates Soon

TNDGE has meanwhile released the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10 board examinations today, May 19 at 10 am. A total of 91.39% of students passed the TN SSLC exams 2023. As many as 9,14,320 students took the exam. While boys 4,59,303 took the exam, 4,04,904 passed, taking the pass percentage to 88.16%. Among girls, 4,55,017 appeared for the exam while 4,30,710 or 94.66% cleared it.