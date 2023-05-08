Trends :JEE Main Result 2023PSEB Class 8 ResultAP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter Result
Home » education-career » Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Declared LIVE Updates: TN HSE +2 Results Released at tnresults.nic.in, 94.03% Pass

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Declared LIVE Updates: TN HSE +2 Results Released at tnresults.nic.in, 94.03% Pass

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: For students to pass the TN board test in 2023, they must receive at least 35 out of 100 marks in each subject. TNDGE conducts a re-evaluation process for candidates who want to get their answer sheets re-checked for errors

tamil nadu,TN 12th Result 2023, TN 12th Result,tnresults.nic.in,tn result 12th 2023,tn tamil nadu 12th result,tamil nadu 12 result,12th result link 2023,tamil nadu 12th result link,tn 12th result 2023,tn result 2023,tnresults.nic.in 12th result,12th public exam result 2023,tn 12th result website link,tn 12th result,

Curated By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 11:39 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

Advertisement
Read More
May 08, 2023 11:39 IST

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023: Girls outperform boys

This year, 3,82,371 boys cleared the TN 12th exam, and 4,21,013 girls cleared the exam.

May 08, 2023 11:11 IST

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023: Error in result? What to do?

Students do not have to just download the mark sheet directly, they will have to get it corrected in case of any error. The class 12 certificate also acts as proof of birth and further academic progress. Students can contact their school authorities or TNDGE in case of any error in result.

Advertisement
May 08, 2023 10:59 IST

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023: Rise in pass percentage from last year

2023 — 94.03 per cent

2022 – 93.76 per cent

2021 – 100 per cent

2020 – 92.34 per cent

2019 – 91.30 per cent

2018 – 91.10 per cent

May 08, 2023 10:51 IST

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023: Girls vs Boys Pass Percentage

This year, 3,82,371 boys cleared the exam, and 4,21,013 girls cleared the exam.

May 08, 2023 10:45 IST

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023: Number of Students Taking Exams Over The Years

2019 - 8,42,512

2020 - 7,79,931

2021 - 8,16,473

2022 - 8,06,277

2023 - 8,03,385

May 08, 2023 10:42 IST

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023: Stream-wise pass percentage

While 96.32% of students cleared science stream exam, 91.63% cleared commerce stream exam and 81.89% passed arts stream exam.

Advertisement
May 08, 2023 10:35 IST

Tamil Nadu 12th Result: 7,55,451 Students Cleared Exam Out of 8,03,385

May 08, 2023 10:33 IST

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Highlights: 94.03% Pass Exam

May 08, 2023 10:25 IST

TN 12th Result 2023: Important things to check on scorecards

Students do not have to just download the mark sheet directly, they will have to get it corrected in case of any error. The class 12 certificate also acts as proof of birth and further academic progress. Thus, it is critical to ensure details mentioned on it are correct. Things to check –

— Name

— Personal Details

— Exam dates, school name

— Total

— Percentage and Grade Calculation

— Pass/ Fail status

May 08, 2023 10:16 IST

TN 12th Result 2023 OUT

May 08, 2023 10:14 IST

TN 12th Result 2023: Website Shows Server Error

May 08, 2023 10:12 IST

TN 12th Result 2023: Server Error? Check Result via SMS

Step 1. Open the inbox on your mobile phone.

Step 2. Type TN12 Result and send it to 09282232585.

Within a few seconds, the TN Board 12th Result will appear on your phone.

May 08, 2023 10:07 IST

TN HSC result 2023: Log in credentials

To access the TN HSC result, students will have to enter their roll number and an additional credential on the portal. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready so that they can cross-check the credentials and enter them on the portal.

May 08, 2023 10:07 IST

TN 12th Results 2023: District-wise pass percentage

The number of students clearing the class 12 exams in Tamil Nadu has been rising year over year based on numbers from previous years. Out of a total of 8,06, 277 students who registered for the general examinations, 7,55.998 students passed the exam in 2022. Perambalur was the top-performing district last year, with 97.95 per cent of students passing the exam, while Vellore was the lowest-performing district, with 86.69 per cent of students passing the HSC exam.

May 08, 2023 10:04 IST

Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2023: Time Update

Results will be released on the official websites – dge1.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org, dge2.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org. The link will be activated anytime now.

May 08, 2023 10:02 IST

Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2023: Students To Get Extra Marks In Mathematics Paper?

The evaluation of the answer sheets commenced on April 9 and wrapped up on May 5. It should be mentioned that certain Tamil Nadu Board students who choose mathematics as one of their HSC subjects could receive extra marks. According to media reports, the Directorate of Government Examination has released a clarification stating that there was a mistake in the class 12 mathematics question paper as a result of which students who attempted the particular question will be awarded 5 marks. The TNDGE will only grant the students the benefit of the doubt if they had attempted question number 47(b), which teachers claim was ambiguous.

May 08, 2023 09:58 IST

TN 12th Result 2023: Official Annoucement

“HSE(+2) Results is expected on Monday, 8th May 2023, @ 09:30 Hrs," reads the official notice.

May 08, 2023 09:53 IST

TN 12th Result 2023: TNDGE Not to Release Any Toppers List

The TN Class 12 Result 2023 will be announced today. TNDGE will not be announcing any toppers list.

May 08, 2023 09:51 IST

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates

The conference will be held at the Anna Centary Library Conference. Students can access their results online by entering their roll number or any additional credentials that were requested….read more for latest update on TN HSE result

May 08, 2023 09:49 IST

TN 12th Result 2023: Number of Students Appearing For Exam

As many as 8.17 lakh students have written the TN 12th exams this year.

May 08, 2023 09:48 IST

TN 12th Result 2023 Soon at tnresults.nic.in

May 08, 2023 09:46 IST

TN 12th Result 2023: What is The Maximum Marks One Can Score?

The maximum marks one can in the TN HSE result is 100 marks.

May 08, 2023 09:44 IST

TN 12th Result 2023: Over 8 lakh students took arts, science and commerce exams

Around 14,000 students from the Arts stream sat for the Tamil Nadu Class 12th results. More than 2.54 lakh students from the Commerce stream appeared for the examination. Out of the total, 5.36 lakh students were from the Science stream.

May 08, 2023 09:41 IST

TN 12th Result 2023: Why was result postponed?

Due to a clash with NEET UG 2023, the board postponed the release of Class 12 results from May 5 to May 8. In light of the possibility that the HSC public examination results 2023 would have an impact on the student’s performance on the exam, state teachers’ associations requested the education minister to delay the results.

May 08, 2023 09:36 IST

TN 12th Result 2023: Conference Anytime Now

The conference will be held at the Anna Centary Library Conference. Students can access their results online by entering their roll number or any additional credentials that were requested.

May 08, 2023 09:33 IST

TN 12th Result 2023 Shortly: Where to Check?

The results can be checked at

— tnresults.nic.in.

— dge1.tn.nic.in,

— apply1.tndge.org,

— dge2.tn.nic.in,

— apply1.tndge.org.

May 08, 2023 09:27 IST

TN 12th Result 2023: How to ensure result is error-free?

Students do not have to just download the mark sheet directly, they will have to get it corrected in case of any error. The class 12 certificate also acts as proof of birth and further academic progress. Thus, it is critical to ensure details mentioned on it are correct. Things to check –

— Name

— Personal Details

— Exam dates, school name

— Total

— Percentage and Grade Calculation

— Pass/ Fail status

May 08, 2023 09:26 IST

TN 12th Result 2023 Anytime Soon, Keep THIS Document Handy

To access the TN HSC result, students will have to enter their roll number and an additional credential on the portal. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready so that they can cross-check the credentials and enter them on the portal.

May 08, 2023 09:25 IST

TN Plus Two HSC result: How to check on mobile app

Step 1 – Go to DigiLocker app at digilocker.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on the “Sign up" button to create an account.

Step 3 -For existing users, log in to the account using credentials.

Step 4 -Then search and click on the “Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education" option.

Step 5 -Key your Class 12 roll number, date of birth, and other details. Then click on the “Get Document" button.

Step 6 – The TN HSC Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7 – Download and keep a printout of the result for future need.

May 08, 2023 09:23 IST

TN Plus Two HSC result: 2-step method to check marks

Step 1. Open the inbox on your mobile phone.

Step 2. Type TN12 Result and send it to 09282232585.

Within a few seconds, the TN Board 12th Result will appear on your phone.

Read more

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Directorate Of Government Education in Tamil Nadu or TNDGE has declared the class 12th board examination results today, May 8. The results are out on the official website — tnresults.nic.in. The results are also available via SMS, DigiLocker, dge1.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org, dge2.tn.nic.in, and apply1.tndge.org.

As per the schedule, the results for TN HSE +2 will be released by the Minister of School Education of Tamil Nadu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi through a press conference. The conference will be held at the Anna Centary Library Conference. Students can access their results online by entering their roll number or any additional credentials that were requested.

The class 12 TN board exams were conducted from March 13 to April 3. This year approximately 8.5 lakh students appeared for the class 12 exams. For students to pass the TN board test in 2023, they must receive at least 35 out of 100 marks in each subject.

Tamil Nadu board conducts a re-evaluation process for candidates who want to get their answer sheets re-checked for errors. The applications for the re-evaluation process will be released on the official website after the board results are announced. Compartment exams are conducted by the board for the students who failed to qualify for the exams on the first attempt. The TN HSE compartment exam applications will also be released on the official website after the board results are announced.

In 2022, a total of 8,062,77 students took their Class 12 board exams. The Tamil Nadu state board reported a 93.76 per cent overall pass percentage last year. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 96.32 per cent, compared to boys’ pass percentage of 90.96 per cent. Perambalur was the top-performing district last year, with 97.95 per cent of students passing the exam, while Vellore was the lowest-performing district, with 86.69 per cent of students passing the HSC exam.

Read all the Latest Education News here

TRENDING NEWS