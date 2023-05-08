Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Declared LIVE Updates: TN HSE +2 Results Released at tnresults.nic.in, 94.03% Pass

Step 1 – Go to DigiLocker app at digilocker.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on the “Sign up" button to create an account.

Step 3 -For existing users, log in to the account using credentials.

Step 4 -Then search and click on the “Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education" option.

Step 5 -Key your Class 12 roll number, date of birth, and other details. Then click on the “Get Document" button.

Step 6 – The TN HSC Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7 – Download and keep a printout of the result for future need.