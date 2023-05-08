Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Declared LIVE Updates: TN HSE +2 Results Released at tnresults.nic.in, 94.03% Pass

Curated By: Damini Solanki
Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 11:39 IST
Tamil Nadu, India
This year, 3,82,371 boys cleared the TN 12th exam, and 4,21,013 girls cleared the exam.
Students do not have to just download the mark sheet directly, they will have to get it corrected in case of any error. The class 12 certificate also acts as proof of birth and further academic progress. Students can contact their school authorities or TNDGE in case of any error in result.
2023 — 94.03 per cent
2022 – 93.76 per cent
2021 – 100 per cent
2020 – 92.34 per cent
2019 – 91.30 per cent
2018 – 91.10 per cent
This year, 3,82,371 boys cleared the exam, and 4,21,013 girls cleared the exam.
2019 - 8,42,512
2020 - 7,79,931
2021 - 8,16,473
2022 - 8,06,277
2023 - 8,03,385
While 96.32% of students cleared science stream exam, 91.63% cleared commerce stream exam and 81.89% passed arts stream exam.
Students do not have to just download the mark sheet directly, they will have to get it corrected in case of any error. The class 12 certificate also acts as proof of birth and further academic progress. Thus, it is critical to ensure details mentioned on it are correct. Things to check –
— Name
— Personal Details
— Exam dates, school name
— Total
— Percentage and Grade Calculation
— Pass/ Fail status
Step 1. Open the inbox on your mobile phone.
Step 2. Type TN12 Result and send it to 09282232585.
Within a few seconds, the TN Board 12th Result will appear on your phone.
To access the TN HSC result, students will have to enter their roll number and an additional credential on the portal. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready so that they can cross-check the credentials and enter them on the portal.
The number of students clearing the class 12 exams in Tamil Nadu has been rising year over year based on numbers from previous years. Out of a total of 8,06, 277 students who registered for the general examinations, 7,55.998 students passed the exam in 2022. Perambalur was the top-performing district last year, with 97.95 per cent of students passing the exam, while Vellore was the lowest-performing district, with 86.69 per cent of students passing the HSC exam.
Results will be released on the official websites – dge1.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org, dge2.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org. The link will be activated anytime now.
The evaluation of the answer sheets commenced on April 9 and wrapped up on May 5. It should be mentioned that certain Tamil Nadu Board students who choose mathematics as one of their HSC subjects could receive extra marks. According to media reports, the Directorate of Government Examination has released a clarification stating that there was a mistake in the class 12 mathematics question paper as a result of which students who attempted the particular question will be awarded 5 marks. The TNDGE will only grant the students the benefit of the doubt if they had attempted question number 47(b), which teachers claim was ambiguous.
“HSE(+2) Results is expected on Monday, 8th May 2023, @ 09:30 Hrs," reads the official notice.
The TN Class 12 Result 2023 will be announced today. TNDGE will not be announcing any toppers list.
The conference will be held at the Anna Centary Library Conference. Students can access their results online by entering their roll number or any additional credentials that were requested….read more for latest update on TN HSE result
As many as 8.17 lakh students have written the TN 12th exams this year.
The maximum marks one can in the TN HSE result is 100 marks.
Around 14,000 students from the Arts stream sat for the Tamil Nadu Class 12th results. More than 2.54 lakh students from the Commerce stream appeared for the examination. Out of the total, 5.36 lakh students were from the Science stream.
Due to a clash with NEET UG 2023, the board postponed the release of Class 12 results from May 5 to May 8. In light of the possibility that the HSC public examination results 2023 would have an impact on the student’s performance on the exam, state teachers’ associations requested the education minister to delay the results.
The conference will be held at the Anna Centary Library Conference. Students can access their results online by entering their roll number or any additional credentials that were requested.
The results can be checked at
— tnresults.nic.in.
— dge1.tn.nic.in,
— apply1.tndge.org,
— dge2.tn.nic.in,
— apply1.tndge.org.
Students do not have to just download the mark sheet directly, they will have to get it corrected in case of any error. The class 12 certificate also acts as proof of birth and further academic progress. Thus, it is critical to ensure details mentioned on it are correct. Things to check –
— Name
— Personal Details
— Exam dates, school name
— Total
— Percentage and Grade Calculation
— Pass/ Fail status
To access the TN HSC result, students will have to enter their roll number and an additional credential on the portal. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready so that they can cross-check the credentials and enter them on the portal.
Step 1 – Go to DigiLocker app at digilocker.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on the “Sign up" button to create an account.
Step 3 -For existing users, log in to the account using credentials.
Step 4 -Then search and click on the “Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education" option.
Step 5 -Key your Class 12 roll number, date of birth, and other details. Then click on the “Get Document" button.
Step 6 – The TN HSC Result will appear on the screen.
Step 7 – Download and keep a printout of the result for future need.
Step 1. Open the inbox on your mobile phone.
Step 2. Type TN12 Result and send it to 09282232585.
Within a few seconds, the TN Board 12th Result will appear on your phone.
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Directorate Of Government Education in Tamil Nadu or TNDGE has declared the class 12th board examination results today, May 8. The results are out on the official website — tnresults.nic.in. The results are also available via SMS, DigiLocker, dge1.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org, dge2.tn.nic.in, and apply1.tndge.org.
As per the schedule, the results for TN HSE +2 will be released by the Minister of School Education of Tamil Nadu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi through a press conference. The conference will be held at the Anna Centary Library Conference. Students can access their results online by entering their roll number or any additional credentials that were requested.
The class 12 TN board exams were conducted from March 13 to April 3. This year approximately 8.5 lakh students appeared for the class 12 exams. For students to pass the TN board test in 2023, they must receive at least 35 out of 100 marks in each subject.
Tamil Nadu board conducts a re-evaluation process for candidates who want to get their answer sheets re-checked for errors. The applications for the re-evaluation process will be released on the official website after the board results are announced. Compartment exams are conducted by the board for the students who failed to qualify for the exams on the first attempt. The TN HSE compartment exam applications will also be released on the official website after the board results are announced.
In 2022, a total of 8,062,77 students took their Class 12 board exams. The Tamil Nadu state board reported a 93.76 per cent overall pass percentage last year. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 96.32 per cent, compared to boys’ pass percentage of 90.96 per cent. Perambalur was the top-performing district last year, with 97.95 per cent of students passing the exam, while Vellore was the lowest-performing district, with 86.69 per cent of students passing the HSC exam.
Read all the Latest Education News here