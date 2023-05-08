Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentages

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will release the results for the TN HSC 2023 examinations. As per the official schedule, the TN class 12 results are to be announced today, May 8 at 9:30 AM. Students who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu Board class 12 examinations can check their results online by visiting the official website- tnresults.nic.in. This year, around 8.5 lakh students from different streams - science, arts, and commerce - appeared for the Tamil Nadu class 12 public examinations.

In 2022, around 9.12 lakh candidates registered for the examination. Out of the total, 8,062,77 students passed. The overall pass rate for the class 12 exams was 93.76 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 96.32 per cent while 90.96 per cent of boys who appeared for the examinations passed them.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu - tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the link labelled “TN HSC (+2) Examination Results - March/April 2023."

Step 3: To view the results, click on the link.

Step 4: Fill out the fields with your registration number and birthdate.

Step 5: Verify the details entered and click on the “Get Marks" button.

Step 6: Your TN Board 12th results will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Take a printout of the result for future records.

It is advisable to crosscheck the results with the original mark sheets once the board issues them. In case of any discrepancies or errors, students should immediately notify the authorities and get them rectified.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023: Re-evaluation

After the declaration of the TN Board 12th results, candidates who are not satisfied with their results or have doubts regarding their marks can apply for a re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The re-evaluation process will be conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu.

The application for re-evaluation will be available on the official website of the board after the announcement of the results. Students who wish to apply for the re-evaluation process should fill in the application form and submit it along with the prescribed fee on the TN Board’s website.

