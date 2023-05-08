Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2023: No TN HSE +2 Toppers List? Here's What We Know

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has declared the results of the Tamil Nadu board exam 2023 for its class 12 students. The overall pass percentage recorded this year is 94.03 per cent with the district of Kanyakumari recording the highest pass percentage of 97.05 per cent.

Girls once again outperformed boys in the 2023 +2 board exams, with a higher pass rate. Girls had a pass rate of 96.38 per cent, while boys recorded a pass rate of 91.45 per cent.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

Advertisement

Students who appeared for the board exams can access their results on the TN board’s official websites, dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in, as well as other websites. Approximately 8.03 lakh students took the TN HSC board exams from March 13 to April 3.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates

Typically, when the board exam results are announced, a list of students who have topped the exam is also released. However, starting this year, the Tamil Nadu board has decided to do away with this practice.

Students must achieve a minimum score of 35 out of 100 in every subject in order to pass the TN board class 12 examination in 2023. Students who pass the HSC test with a score of 90 per cent or higher will be given a grade of A1, while those who pass with a score of 81–90 per cent will be given a grade of A2.

Additionally, the National Informatics Centres (NIC) will make the HSC results accessible to everyone. There are four further websites where students can check their results – dge1.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org, dge2.tn.nic.in.

Candidates who are unhappy with their results or have concerns about their marks can request a re-evaluation of their answer sheets soon after the TN Board 12th results have been announced. The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, will oversee the reevaluation procedure. The application for re-evaluation will be made available on the board’s official website soon.

Read all the Latest Education News here