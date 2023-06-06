Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » Tamil Nadu Postpones Reopening Of Schools Once Again, Now To Commence On June 12

Tamil Nadu Postpones Reopening Of Schools Once Again, Now To Commence On June 12

The reopening of the schools has been postponed because of the state's extreme heat and the potential for heat waves

Advertisement

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

IANS

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 12:14 IST

Chennai, India

Schools for classes 1–5 are scheduled to resume on June 15 while  classes 6 to 12 will resume on June 12 (Representative Image)
Schools for classes 1–5 are scheduled to resume on June 15 while  classes 6 to 12 will resume on June 12 (Representative Image)

Tamil Nadu’s School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has said that the reopening of schools in the state will be postponed by a few more days in view of the scorching summer.

Earlier, the state government had announced the opening of schools on June 7 instead of June 2 as declared earlier.

The minister said that schools for classes 6-12 will reopen from June 12 and classes 1-5 will reopen from June 15 onwards.

While the state education department has not announced the postponement officially, the minister said that an official announcement will come on Monday itself.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • The state is reeling under hot weather with the possibility of heat waves also being anticipated and hence the reopening of the schools is being delayed.

    It is to be noted that the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had held a discussion with the School Education Minister and other officials after which the minister announced the postponement.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 06, 2023, 11:40 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 12:14 IST
    Read More