Tamil Nadu Postpones Reopening Of Schools Once Again, Now To Commence On June 12

Tamil Nadu’s School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has said that the reopening of schools in the state will be postponed by a few more days in view of the scorching summer.

Earlier, the state government had announced the opening of schools on June 7 instead of June 2 as declared earlier.

The minister said that schools for classes 6-12 will reopen from June 12 and classes 1-5 will reopen from June 15 onwards.

While the state education department has not announced the postponement officially, the minister said that an official announcement will come on Monday itself.