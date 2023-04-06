Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board Exam 2023 Begins Today, Check Guidelines to Follow

The Directorate of Government Examination (DoGE), Tamil Nadu will begin the State Class 10th board exam 2023 today, April 6. According to the official schedule, the Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam will commence at 10 AM and end at 1.15 PM. Students who are going to appear for the Tamil Nadu 10th board exam are advised to download their hall tickets from the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. They are also requested to read all the information mentioned in it.

Students will be appearing for the Part - 1 Language paper on the first day of the TN Class 10 board exam. All appearing students will get 10 minutes of reading time for the respective question paper and another five minutes for verifying particulars on the answer sheet by the candidates.

TN SSLC Exam 2023: Exam Day Instructions

-Students must reach the examination venue well in advance to avoid any last-minute rush.

-All students are advised to carry their admit card and school ID to the examination centre.

-Candidates should report to the examination venue in their respective school uniforms.

-They are further requested to follow Covid-19 protocols inside as well as outside the examination hall.

-Any kind of electronic device/item is strictly prohibited by the Board inside the examination hall.

-Students must carry their own stationery items as specified by the Board.

TN SSLC Exam 2023: Timetable

-April 6: Part I First Language

-April 10: Part II English or Second Language

-April 13: Part III Mathematics

-April 15: Part IV Optional Language

-April 17: Part III Science

-April 20: Part III Social Science

According to media reports, more than 10 lakh students will be appearing for the TN Class 10 exams this year in 3,986 centres.

To pass the TN board exam 2023, students need to obtain a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in every subject. This rule is applicable for passing in compartmental subjects also. Candidates who fail in one or more subjects can apply for the compartmental exams. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Class 10 supplementary exam will be conducted in June or July, as per the information bulletin 2023.

For more details and information, students must read the official notice on the main site of DoGE.

