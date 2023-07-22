Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary 2023 Results To Be Announced On July 24

The Directorate of Government Examinations in Tamil Nadu has announced the date for the TN +2 Supplementary 2023 Result. According to the official notification, the DGETN Class 12 supply results will be announced on July 24, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the DGETN’s official website –dge.tn.gov.in. The results will be available in the late afternoon. To view the results, candidates will need to provide their roll number and date of birth.

Steps to check the TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023

-Log in to DGETN’s official website–dge.tn.gov.in.

-On the home page, click the TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023 link.

-Enter your login information and click the submit button.

-Your result will be shown on the screen.

-Check out the result and save the page.

-Make a hard copy for future reference.