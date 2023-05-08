Tamil Nadu Class 12th Results 2023: Registrations Begins For Supplementary Exams

The Tamil Nadu Board Higher Secondary Examinations (HSE) 2023 has released the results for class 12th. Over 8 lakh students appeared for the examination between March 13 to April 3. Students can check their scorecard from the official websites of the Tamil Nadu board, dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. Apart from releasing the results, the board has also updated students of supplementary examination.

The Tamil Nadu Board Of Higher Secondary Examination has started the registration for supplementary examination from today. Students who have failed in one or more subjects have to mandatorily fill the form and sit for the compartment examination. The deadline for the same is May 15, 2023. The link for the compartment examination is available on the official website and will be activated.

It is advised to the students to complete the supplementary examination application process soon with payment of the money. The board will re- issue an admit card to the student and a new centre for the examination. Other guidelines for the supplementary examination will be shared after the deadline is completed. This year 8,03,385 students took the class 12 board exams and the overall pass percentage was 94.03 per cent.

This is higher than the 93.76 per cent from last year. In the 2023 +2 board exams, girls again outperformed than boys and had a higher passing percentage. The pass percentage for girls is 96.38 per cent, while the pass rate for boys is 91.45 per cent. Puducherry received the lowest pass rate of 93.45 per cent, while Kanyakumari recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.05 per cent. For the science stream, a pass rate of 6.32 per cent, followed by Commerce at 91.63 per cent, Arts at 81.89 per cent, and Vocational at 82.11 per cent.

If candidates are not satisfied with their results or have inquiries about their scores, they can request a re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will oversee the re-evaluation procedure. The registration for the re- evaluation begins on May 15 and concludes on May 21, 2023. Tamil Nadu Board students must achieve a minimum score of 35 out of 100 in every subject in order to pass the TN board class 12 examination in 2023.

Students who pass the class12th exam with a score of 90 per cent or higher will be given a grade of A1, while those who pass with a score of 81–90 per cent will be given a grade of A2. Furthermore, the National Informatics Centres (NIC) will make the HSC results accessible to everyone.

