Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2023 Begins Registrations At tneaonline.org

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2023 has begin the registration process at its official website. Candidates who wish to pursue BTech courses in Tamil Nadu engineering colleges have to register on the official website, tneaonline.org. General category candidates who have scored 45% in Class 12th exam and OBC, SC, ST and others who secured 40% from a recognised board will be eligible for the BTech counselling. Students can follow this method to apply for the examination.

TNEA 2023: HOW TO APPLY

Step 1: Visit the official website tneaonline.org.

Step 2: After landing on the homepage, navigate the option towards to application link.

Step 3: After finding the link, select the link and create your account with name, password and date of birth.

Step 4: Login with credentials and remember the username and password.

Step 5: Fill the details asked in the application form and complete the process after payment.

This around 1.5 lakh seats are available for state’s engineering colleges. The last date to apply for the examination is June 4. General category candidates need to pay a registration fee of Rs 500, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe candidates need to pay Rs 250. These are the list of documents, a candidate need for a successful registration:-

Class 10th and 12th mark sheet

Transfer Certificate

Passport size photograph

Scanned signature

Income certificate (if needed)

Nativity certificate (not for candidates who are exempted)

Valid email address and mobile number

Identity proof

Category certificate (if applicable)

Each year, the TNEA conducts four rounds of counselling in accordance with the ranks assigned based on the cutoff scores for the candidates. It takes one week to complete each round. The students will be given an additional seven days to report to the specified college and make the necessary payments. Two days following the release of the NEET results, the counselling would begin. The government earlier extended the application deadline for places in government arts and scientific colleges due to a delay in the publication of class 12 CBSE results.

