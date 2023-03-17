Tamil Nadu Govt's Breakfast Scheme Leads to Attendance Improvement in 85% Schools

A report highlighting the impact of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme in Tamil Nadu shows a positive association with student attendance. Schools in every district that implemented the scheme have seen an increase in attendance. Data suggests that 85 per cent of the schools under the scheme show a rise in the turnout of students between classes 1 to 5. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, the Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu, recently shared data highlighting the success of the initiative in a tweet.

One pictograph attached to the tweet showed that in every district where the scheme had been rolled out, a large percentage of government schools recorded a rise in attendance. In four districts namely Tirupathur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Thiruvarur, 100 per cent of the schools noted an increase in attendance.

Advertisement

Another graph showed that out of the 1,543 schools where the scheme was implemented, 1,319 (roughly 85 per cent) schools showed an increased attendance. The data specifically compared the turnout of class 1 to 5 students in January-February 2023 to that in June-July 2022.

“Immensely pleased by the impact report on CM @mkstalin’s Breakfast Scheme, first launched in Madurai. Shows 85% of the schools covered have increased attendance; every district has registered +ve impact. Children are our future, their well-being is foundational to social justice," Palanivel Thiaga Rajan wrote.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra praised the initiative. “Amazing scheme. Very proud of you for getting the money organised from state budget for this initiative @ptrmadurai," she wrote.

Advertisement

Under the scheme launched in September last year, breakfast is provided to primary school children studying in public schools on all working days. The Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department of Tamil Nadu says that the initiative was first rolled out in Corporations, Municipalities, and Panchayats based on the high prevalence of Aneamia. The latest numbers provided by the website suggest that 1,14,095 primary school children studying in 1545 Government schools will be covered under the scheme.

Advertisement

A report by The Hindu suggested that in June this year, the scheme would be rolled out at more centres, eventually aiding several lakhs of students. Research is being conducted to build centralised kitchens in many places. Presently, only urban centres have centralised kitchens where food is prepared. In rural areas, the food is cooked on the school premises.

Read all the Latest Education News here