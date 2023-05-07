Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 : Results To Be Out Tomorrow At tnresults.nic.in, How To Check

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has announced the date for the release of the Tamil Nadu Board Higher Secondary Examination results. The announcement of the HSC results is scheduled for May 8, according to the official statement issued on the TNDGE website. The Minister of School Education for Tamil Nadu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, will hold a press conference at the Anna Centenary Library Conference in order to release the HSE results. The results will go live at 9:30 AM on the board’s official websites, including dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates

As soon as the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results are released, students can access them using their credentials which include the hall ticket number, date of birth, and other pertinent information. In addition to the official website, the National Informatics Centres (NIC) also provides free access to the Tamil Nadu board class 12th results. The TN Board will also provide the results to the candidates who took the exam via their registered mobile phones. The Class 12 or HSC board exams, which were held between March 13 and April 3, attracted almost 8.8 lakh students.

Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu - dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the TN HSC/+2 result 2023 link

Step 3: Once redirected to a new page, submit the necessary credentials such as roll number and date of birth and submit.

Step 4: The TN HSC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the TN class 12 result mark sheet and take a printout for further records

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

A clash with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) test prompted the board to postpone the announcement of the Class 12 results from its original date of May 5 to May 8. According to reports, the state teachers’ associations requested the education minister for a postponement of the HSC public exam result 2023 since it might affect students’ performance on the NEET UG exam.

