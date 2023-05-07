Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2023: Check Passing Marks For Class 12 Students

A number of state board results for classes 10 and 12 have been released in the past month or so, and now it’s time for the Tamil Nadu Board Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results to be announced. The results of the class 12 board exams in Tamil Nadu will be made public on May 8 by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE).

According to an official announcement on the TNDGE website, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Tamil Nadu’s minister of school education, will host a press conference at the Anna Centenary Library Conference to release the HSC results. The results for approximately 8.8 lakh students who took the Class 12 or HSC board exams from March 13 to April 3 will be published tomorrow at 9:30 AM on the board’s official websites, dge.tn.gov.in and other websites. The Tamil Nadu board class 12th results are also freely accessible through the National Informatics Centres (NIC), in addition to the official website.

Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2023: Passing Criteria

To pass the TN board HSC exam in 2023, students must score at least 35 out of 100 in each subject. Students who score 90 per cent or higher on the HSC exam will receive a grade of A1, while those who score 81-90 per cent will receive a grade of A2. Those who receive a grade of D will have a score between 35 and 40 per cent. Students who score lower than 35 per cent will receive an E grade and will be considered failed.

Students taking compartment exams must also obtain at least 35 marks on each paper in order to pass. Students must pass both parts of the exam for subjects that have both theoretical and practical examinations. Students who receive unsatisfactory grades in one or more academic subjects may apply for the compartmental exams.

Due to a clash with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) exam, the board postponed the release of Class 12 results from May 5 to May 8. In light of the possibility that the HSC public examination results 2023 would have an impact on the students’ performance on the NEET UG exam, state teachers’ associations requested the education minister to delay the results.

