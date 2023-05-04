Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2023: Class 12 Results to be Out on May 8, Websites to Check

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) in Tamil Nadu has announced the class 12th board examination results date and time on the official website. As per the latest announcement, the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) plus two results will be declared on May 8 at 9.30 AM.

The results will be out on the official website tnresults.nic.in. The link will be activated after the results are announced. Along with the class 12th board examination results, the board will also release the HSC topper list, overall pass percentage, number of candidates who qualified, and other important details.

“HSE(+2) results are expected on Monday, 8th May 2023, at 9:30 AM," the official website stated. As per the schedule, the results for TN HSE +2 will be released by the Minister of School Education of Tamil Nadu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi through a press conference. The conference will be held at the Anna Centary Library Conference.

Advertisement

The board announced to publish the Tamil Nadu 12th results on May 5. However, it later postponed the Tamil Nadu Class 12 result date due to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) exam. As per reports, the state teachers associations requested the education minister to postpone the 12th result 2023 date for the public exam as it would impact students performance in the NEET UG exam 2023.

Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2023: Websites to Check

- dge.tn.gov.in

- apply1.tndge.org

- tnresults.nic.in

- dge1.tn.nic.in

- dge2.tn.nic.in

- apply1.tndge.org

Students can access their results online by entering their roll number or any additional credentials that were requested. These credentials will be written on the admit cards or hall tickets of the students. The National Informatics Centers (NIC) also offer free access to the Tamil Nadu board class 12th results in addition to the official website. The TN Board will deliver the HSE results to the registered mobile numbers of the candidates who sat for the examination. For students to pass the TN board test in 2023, they must receive at least a 35 out of 100 in each subject.

Read all the Latest Education News here