Tamil Nadu HSC Results 2023: Students To Get Extra Marks In Mathematics Paper?

Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 students are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination 2023 results by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) on May 8. The Tamil Nadu HSC exams were conducted between March 13 and April 3, and all of the answer sheets have been assessed. Students can access the HSC results on the board’s official websites, dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in, effective from 9:30 AM tomorrow. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the minister of school education for Tamil Nadu, will announce the results at a press briefing tomorrow at the Anna Centenary Library.

Additionally, the HSC results will be freely accessible through the National Informatics Centres (NIC). The additional websites are dge1.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org, dge2.tn.nic.in and apply1.tndge.org

The evaluation of the answer sheets commenced on April 9 and wrapped up on May 5. It should be mentioned that certain Tamil Nadu Board students who choose mathematics as one of their HSC subjects could receive extra marks. According to media reports, the Directorate of Government Examination has released a clarification stating that there was a mistake in the class 12 mathematics question paper as a result of which students who attempted the particular question will be awarded 5 marks. The TNDGE will only grant the students the benefit of the doubt if they had attempted question number 47(b), which teachers claim was ambiguous.

The majority of Class 12 students who took the language paper I for the board exams on March 13 thought the Tamil paper was simple, as reported by DT next. Some of the questions, though, were challenging for a few other students. A Directorate of Government Examination representative had subsequently confirmed that two students, both from the Vellore district, were found engaging in misconduct.

In 2022, a total of 8,062,77 students took their Class 12 board exams. The Tamil Nadu state board reported a 93.76 per cent overall pass percentage last year. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 96.32 per cent, compared to boys’ pass percentage of 90.96 per cent.

