Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling Begins at tnmedicalselection.net, How to Apply

The registration process for Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023 Counselling commenced on Thursday, July 6, 2023. The counselling is being held under the supervision of the Directorate of Medical Educational and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu. Individuals who appeared for the NEET PG 2023 are eligible to apply for the counselling procedure online through the official website - tnmedicalselection.net. The deadline for applying for the counselling session is July 13.

“No offline admissions and no offline resignations: All admissions and resignations (provided) will be made through online mode. Any admission or resignation taken in offline mode will not be accepted. Colleges taking offline admission or resignation may face the legal or any other consequences at their own level," read the official notice.

Aspiring candidates aiming for admission into Post Graduate Degree/Diploma Courses are required to meet the eligibility criteria by achieving a qualifying score in the NEET PG 2023, administered by the National Board of Examination (NBE). To secure admission in Tamil Nadu, applicants from the general category must obtain a minimum of 50 percentile in the NEET PG 2023.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to Apply

Candidates can apply for Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling by following the steps mentioned below:

STEP 1: Go to the official website of DMER, Tamil Nadu at tnmedicalselection.net.

STEP 2: Click on the link for Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling on the home page.

STEP 3: Enter your login details and click on the submit button.

STEP 4: Complete the application form by filling in the required information and uploading the necessary documents.

STEP 5: After filling in all the details, proceed to make the payment of the application fees.

STEP 6: Once the payment is done, click on the submit button and download the confirmation page.

STEP 7: It is recommended to keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.