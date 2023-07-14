Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration Date Extended Till July 17

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration Date Extended Till July 17

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration: Previously, the deadline for applications was set for July 13. Now it has been extended to July 17

Advertisement

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 09:55 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

Tamil Nadu NEET PG counsellign registrations at tnmedicalselection.net (Representative image)
Tamil Nadu NEET PG counsellign registrations at tnmedicalselection.net (Representative image)

The Directorate of Medical Educational and Research has extended the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 counselling registration date. Now, the candidates applying for the counselling round for various PG degrees (MD/MS and diploma), DNB Board Speciality Post MBBS, post-diploma, post-MBBS two years diploma, and MDS courses for the academic year 2023-2024 can register till July 17.

The qualified NEET PG applicants are urged to complete the registration process before 5 pm on the official website of DMER at tnmedicalselection.net to avoid any last-minute delays. Previously, the deadline for applications was set for July 13.

“It is informed that as many representations have been received from candidates it is proposed to extend the process for receipt of applications in PG DEGREE (MD/MS & DIPLOMA) /DNB BOARD SPECIALITY POST MBBS, POST DIPLOMA AND POST MBBS 2 YEARS DIPLOMA/ MDS Courses for the academic year 2023-2024 session. Hence, the period for online submission of applications is extended up to 17.07.2023 at 5.00 PM, considering requests from candidates," read the official notice.

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for admission to post graduate degree/diploma courses, candidates must successfully clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2023. For Tamil Nadu candidates, a minimum of 50th percentile marks in NEET PG 2023 is required for admission under the General Category.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to Register

To register for the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 counselling, follow the steps mentioned below:

Advertisement

STEP 1: Go to the official website of DMER, TN attnmedicalselection.net.

STEP 2: Locate the link for Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 counselling on the homepage.

STEP 4: Enter your login credentials and click on the submit button.

STEP 5: Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

STEP 6: After completing the form, proceed to make the payment of the application fees.

Advertisement

STEP 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Sent To Censor Board Panel To Avoid Adipurush-like Controversy? EXPLAINED

    • Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Application Fees

    The registration fee for all candidates is Rs 1000. Additionally, the application fee for all applicants is Rs 3,000. However, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyar) (SCA), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories from Tamil Nadu are exempted from paying the application fee.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    first published: July 14, 2023, 09:50 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 09:55 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App