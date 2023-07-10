Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations Extended to July 12

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has extended the registration deadline for the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 counselling. Candidates can now apply for the counselling procedure until July 12, 5 PM, according to the updated schedule.

After several requests from applicants, the TN NEET UG counselling 2023 registration deadline for MBBS/BDS Courses for the academic year 2023-2024 has been postponed. Previously, the deadline to apply was today, July 10. Candidates who are eligible can apply for the counselling procedure at tnmedicalselection.net.

The official statement issued by the TN Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) reads, “It is informed that as many representations have been received from candidates it is proposed to extend the process for receipt of applications in MBBS / BDS Courses for the academic year 2023-2024 session."

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling:How to Apply

Step 1: Go to tnmedicalselection.net, the official website for TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link that reads “online applications of MBBS and BDS degree courses" to access the online registration portal.

Step 3: Before starting the registration process, carefully read the prospectus. one done, click on the application form link

Step 4: Sign in with your credentials such as name, email address, and phone number,

Step 5: After registering, log in with your application number and password.

Step 6: Enter your particulars and submit any required documents.

Step 7: Save the TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling application form, submit it, and pay the application fees.