Tamil Nadu Schools Reopen Today For Class 6–12, Class 1–5 To Start From June 14

After the long summer break, schools in Tamil Nadu have reopened for Classes 6 to 12 on Monday. The School Education Department delayed the reopening of schools earlier this month because of the heat and rising temperatures across the state. The revised timetable states that Classes 6 to 12 have begun, while Classes 1 and 5 will resume on June 14.

To protect students from the extreme heat in different parts of the state, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s directive led to the decision of pushing back the reopening date. Meanwhile, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the Minister of School Education of Tamil Nadu emphasised the necessity of maintaining student safety amidst the rising temperature.

Initially, schools were supposed to reopen on June 7. The School Education Department had to change the schedule, though, due to worries about the weather and high temperatures. Classes 1 to 5 were originally scheduled to resume on June 5, with classes 6 to 12 starting on June 1.

Following the recent declaration, chief educational authorities in districts like Chennai and Chengalpattu issued circulars directing all schools, whether public, aided, or private, to abide by the announced reopening dates. Strict mechanisms were put in place to ensure compliance and district-level officials were in charge of keeping an eye on the issue and taking appropriate action.