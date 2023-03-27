Tamil Nadu SSLC Admit Card 2023 Released at dge.tn.gov.in, Class 10 Exams From April 6

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu released the admit card for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams on March 27. Candidates can download their Class 10 hall tickets from the official website at dge.tn.gov.in. The Tamil Nadu SSLC admit card will include details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre and important instructions to be followed during the exam.

To download the Tamil Nadu SSLC hall ticket, students will have to enter their application number, date of birth, and captcha code on the portal. As per the official date sheet, the TN SSLC or class 10 exam is scheduled to begin on April 6. The board exams will end on April 20. It will be held from 10:15 AM to 1:15 PM. On the first day of the exam, class 10th students will appear for part - I language subject. While the Social Science exam will be held on the last day.

Also read| UP Board Exam Results 2023: Evaluation of Classes 10 And 12 Copies to Conclude On April 1

Advertisement

TN SSLC Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the DoGE’s official website

Step 2: Go to the “Latest News" section on the homepage. Click on the link that reads– “TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2023 download"

Step 3: On the new window, enter the registration number and date of birth (DoB) and click on the “Submit" icon.

Step 4: The TN SSLC Hall Ticket 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review the details mentioned on it and download a copy of the same for future reference.

The Tamil Nadu class 10 hall ticket is a mandatory document that needs to be carried to the exam hall on all specified days of the test. Students must read and follow all the instructions mentioned on it carefully. If in case of any discrepancy or error in the hall ticket, candidates should immediately bring it to the attention of the concerned authorities. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu class 12 exams have already begun. It started on March 13 and will conclude on April 3.

Read all the Latest Education News here