TN SSLC, +1 HSE Result 2023 Live Updates: Declared! 91.39% Pass TN 10th Result, 90.93% Clear 11th Exam

Step 1: Go to the Tamil Nadu Board official website tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TN 11th result link 2023.

Step 3: On the redirected page, key in the exam roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Post submitting the details, class 11th mark sheet 2023 will open up on the screen.

Step 5: Go through the same and cross-check the details.

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference.