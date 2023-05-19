TN SSLC, +1 HSE Result 2023 Live Updates: Declared! 91.39% Pass TN 10th Result, 90.93% Clear 11th Exam

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj
TN SSLC 10th, Tamil Nadu +1 Result 2023 Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Directorate Of Government Education, also known as TNDGE, has released the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10 board examinations and the HSE +1 or class 11 results today, May 19. A total of 91.39% of students passed the TN SSLC exams 2023 while 90.93% cleared the plus one exams. Read More
The Tamil Nadu Directorate Of Government Education, also known as TNDGE, has released the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10 board examinations and the HSE +1 or class 11 results today, May 19. A total of 91.39% of students passed the TN SSLC exams 2023. For TN +1 HSE result, pass percentage stood at 90.93%.
Step 1: Go to the Tamil Nadu Board official website tnresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on TN 11th result link 2023.
Step 3: On the redirected page, key in the exam roll number and date of birth.
Step 4: Post submitting the details, class 11th mark sheet 2023 will open up on the screen.
Step 5: Go through the same and cross-check the details.
Step 6: Take its printout for future reference.
Out of the total 7,76,844 candidates who appeared for the TN 11th exam, an impressive 7,06,413 students have passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 90.93 per cent.
TN HSE +1 Results are out!
TN HSE +1 Results are out!
The result will be available at the websites dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. The students can also get their results via Digilocker and SMS, in their mobile number registered with the board.
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will declare the state plus-one results at 2 pm. Director S.Sethurama Varma, Department of School Education, Tamil Nadu will declare the result.
TNDGE will declare the HSE+1 (Class 11) results today at 2 pm. Plus one result link will be activated in a while.
Since 2018, the Tamil Nadu board has stopped ‘advertising’ or declaring the names of the top-ranking students. Instead, it announced the city or district which registers the highest pass percentage. According to the DGE, the move is aimed to reduce the ‘unhealthy’ competition.
The exams will begin from June 27 with language paper and conclude on July 5 with Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition and dietetics, Textile and dress designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science and Nursing (General).
The Tamil Nadu Directorate Of Government Education or TNDGE, has released the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC 10th board exams today, May 19, which saw a total of 91.39% of students clearing the exams. To pass, students must obtain a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject. Those who fail in one or more subjects can apply for the compartmental exams…read more
Girls outperformed boys in 2022. While girls had a 94.99 per cent pass percentage. Boys secured 84.86 per cent.
The HSE+1 results were declared on June 27 in 2022. The overall pass percentage then was 90.07 per cent. A total of 7,50,856 students passed the exam.
The TN +1 exam was held from March 14 to April 5, 2023.
This year, over 8 lakh applicants took the TN Class 11 exams. Students should keep all the documents handy to check the results at 2 PM.
The Tamil Nadu Board has adopted a no-detention policy in 2018 for Class 11 which enables a student who are unable to clear the exams to take the same later in Class 12. Hence there will be no supplementary exams.
Original SSLC and HSE+1 marksheet will be provided to students by their respective schools. The marksheet that will be available on the official website of the TNDGE will be provisional.
1. Government Schools – 87.45%
2. Government-aided schools – 92.24%
3. Private Schools – 97.38%
4. People studying in Secondary Schools – 91.58%
5. Girls Schools – 94.38%
6. Boys Schools – 83.25%
In order to pass, students need to score 35 marks out of 100 to pass in every subject.
Minister Ponmudi announced that the counseling for engineering courses will start from 2nd June.
Step 1: Visit DigiLocker app at digilocker.gov.in or download it from the Play Store.
Step 2: Click on the “Sign up" button to create an account.
Step 3: For existing users, log in to the account using credentials.
Step 4: Then search and click on the “Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education" option.
Step 5: Key your Class 11 roll number, date of birth, and other details. Then click on the “Get Document" button.
Step 6: The TN HSC Result will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Download and keep a printout of the result for future needs.
The Tamil Nadu Class 11 results can be retrieved by entering:
- Board exam registration number
- Date of birth
A1: Grade Point 10, 91-100 marks
A2: Grade Point 9, 81-90 marks
B1: Grade Point 8, 71-80 marks
B2: Grade Point 7, 61-70 marks
C1: Grade Point 6, 51-60 marks
C2: Grade Point 5, 41-50 marks
D: Grade Point 4, 33-40 marks
E1: 21-32 marks
E2: 20 and below marks
Students who appeared for the exams can check their results at the official websites:
The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will declare the HSE+1 (Class 11) results today, May 19 at 2 pm.
A total of 3,718 schools have recorded 100% results out of which 1,026 are government schools. No student has failed from these schools.
English - 98.93 per cent
Language - 95.55 per cent
Maths - 95.54 per cent
Science - 95.75 per cent
Social Science - 95.83 per cent
Kanyankumari - 95.99
Tirunelveli - 94.19
Telkasi - 94.12
The Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were conducted from April 6 to April 20 this year, with over 9 lakh students taking the exam. The announcement from TNDGE states that the results for TN SSLC will be declared by the Minister of School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, through a press conference to be held at the Anna Centenary Library.
Tamil Nadu board provides a re-evaluation process for candidates who wish to have their answer sheets reviewed for any errors. The applications for re-evaluation will be made available on the official website after the board results are announced. The board also conducts compartment exams for students who did not pass the exams on their first attempt.
To pass, students must obtain a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject, including compartmental subjects. Those who fail one or more subjects can apply for the compartmental exams. The Tamil Nadu Class 10 compartment exams are likely to take place in June or July, as per the 2023 information bulletin.
After the results are announced, students who appeared for the Class 10 exams should collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools within a few days.
In 2022, 90 per cent of students successfully passed the TN SSLC class 10 exams. Among the districts, Kanyakumari had the highest pass percentage, with 97.22 per cent of students from the region clearing the exam. On the other hand, Dindigul had the lowest pass percentage, with only 81.25 per cent of students passing the exams.