TN SSLC, +1 HSE Result 2023 Live Updates: Declared! 91.39% Pass TN 10th Result, 90.93% Clear 11th Exam

TN SSLC 10th, Tamil Nadu +1 Result 2023 Live Updates: To pass, students must obtain a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject, including compartmental subjects. Those who fail one or more subjects can apply for the compartmental exams.

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 14:39 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

TN SSLC 10th, Tamil Nadu +1 Result 2023 Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Directorate Of Government Education, also known as TNDGE, has released the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10 board examinations and the HSE +1 or class 11 results today, May 19. A total of 91.39% of students passed the TN SSLC exams 2023 while 90.93% cleared the plus one exams. Read More

May 19, 2023 14:31 IST

TN 10th SSLC, +1 HSE Result Declared: Check Pass Percentage

The Tamil Nadu Directorate Of Government Education, also known as TNDGE, has released the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10 board examinations and the HSE +1 or class 11 results today, May 19. A total of 91.39% of students passed the TN SSLC exams 2023. For TN +1 HSE result, pass percentage stood at 90.93%.

May 19, 2023 14:22 IST

May 19, 2023 14:20 IST

TN HSE +1 Results: Website to Check Result

– tnresults.nic.in

– dge.tn.gov.in.

May 19, 2023 14:17 IST

TN HSE +1 Results: 90.93% Pass Percentage

Out of the total 7,76,844 candidates who appeared for the TN 11th exam, an impressive 7,06,413 students have passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 90.93 per cent.

May 19, 2023 14:15 IST

TN HSE +1 Results: Result Can be Checked on the Official Website

TN HSE +1 Results are out!

May 19, 2023 14:06 IST

TN HSE +1 Results Declared!

TN HSE +1 Results are out!

May 19, 2023 14:01 IST

TN HSE +1 Results: Where to Check Result

The result will be available at the websites dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. The students can also get their results via Digilocker and SMS, in their mobile number registered with the board.

May 19, 2023 13:59 IST

TN HSE +1 Results: Result Anytime Now!

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will declare the state plus-one results at 2 pm. Director S.Sethurama Varma, Department of School Education, Tamil Nadu will declare the result.

May 19, 2023 13:51 IST

TN HSE +1 Results: Result Link to be Activated Soon

TNDGE will declare the HSE+1 (Class 11) results today at 2 pm. Plus one result link will be activated in a while.

May 19, 2023 13:47 IST

TN HSE +1 Results: No Topper List to be Announced

Since 2018, the Tamil Nadu board has stopped ‘advertising’ or declaring the names of the top-ranking students. Instead, it announced the city or district which registers the highest pass percentage. According to the DGE, the move is aimed to reduce the ‘unhealthy’ competition.

May 19, 2023 13:38 IST

TN HSE +1 Results: Time-table for Supplementary Exams

The exams will begin from June 27 with language paper and conclude on July 5 with Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition and dietetics, Textile and dress designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science and Nursing (General).

May 19, 2023 13:33 IST

TN 10th SSLC Result 2023: Poor Marks? Compartment Exam, Re-evaluation Dates Soon

The Tamil Nadu Directorate Of Government Education or TNDGE, has released the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC 10th board exams today, May 19, which saw a total of 91.39% of students clearing the exams. To pass, students must obtain a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject. Those who fail in one or more subjects can apply for the compartmental exams…read more

May 19, 2023 13:28 IST

TN HSE +1 Results: Girls Outperformed Boys Last Year

Girls outperformed boys in 2022. While girls had a 94.99 per cent pass percentage. Boys secured 84.86 per cent.

May 19, 2023 13:21 IST

TN HSE +1 Results: Last Year Pass Percentage

The HSE+1 results were declared on June 27 in 2022. The overall pass percentage then was 90.07 per cent. A total of 7,50,856 students passed the exam.

May 19, 2023 13:16 IST

TN SSLC 11th Results: When Was Exam Held?

The TN +1 exam was held from March 14 to April 5, 2023.

May 19, 2023 13:11 IST

TN SSLC 11th Results: Over 8 Lakh Students Await Results

This year, over 8 lakh applicants took the TN Class 11 exams. Students should keep all the documents handy to check the results at 2 PM.

May 19, 2023 13:06 IST

TN SSLC 11th Results: Supplementary Exam

The Tamil Nadu Board has adopted a no-detention policy in 2018 for Class 11 which enables a student who are unable to clear the exams to take the same later in Class 12. Hence there will be no supplementary exams.

May 19, 2023 13:00 IST

TN SSLC 11th Results: Marksheet

Original SSLC and HSE+1 marksheet will be provided to students by their respective schools. The marksheet that will be available on the official website of the TNDGE will be provisional.

May 19, 2023 12:51 IST

TN SSLC 10th Results: Passing Rate of Schools

1. Government Schools – 87.45%

2. Government-aided schools – 92.24%

3. Private Schools – 97.38%

4. People studying in Secondary Schools – 91.58%

5. Girls Schools – 94.38%

6. Boys Schools – 83.25%

May 19, 2023 12:40 IST

TN SSLC 11th Results: Passing Marks

In order to pass, students need to score 35 marks out of 100 to pass in every subject.

May 19, 2023 12:31 IST

TN SSLC 11th Results Today: Counseling for Engineering Courses

Minister Ponmudi announced that the counseling for engineering courses will start from 2nd June.

May 19, 2023 12:20 IST

TN SSLC 11th Results: How to Check Result Via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit DigiLocker app at digilocker.gov.in or download it from the Play Store.

Step 2: Click on the “Sign up" button to create an account.

Step 3: For existing users, log in to the account using credentials.

Step 4: Then search and click on the “Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education" option.

Step 5: Key your Class 11 roll number, date of birth, and other details. Then click on the “Get Document" button.

Step 6: The TN HSC Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and keep a printout of the result for future needs.

May 19, 2023 12:10 IST

TN SSLC 11th Results: What Will be Required to Check Result?

The Tamil Nadu Class 11 results can be retrieved by entering:

- Board exam registration number

- Date of birth

May 19, 2023 12:01 IST

TN SSLC 11th Results: Grading System

A1: Grade Point 10, 91-100 marks
A2: Grade Point 9, 81-90 marks
B1: Grade Point 8, 71-80 marks
B2: Grade Point 7, 61-70 marks
C1: Grade Point 6, 51-60 marks
C2: Grade Point 5, 41-50 marks
D: Grade Point 4, 33-40 marks
E1: 21-32 marks
E2: 20 and below marks

May 19, 2023 11:51 IST

May 19, 2023 11:43 IST

TN SSLC 11th Results: Websites to Check Result

Students who appeared for the exams can check their results at the official websites:

- tnresults.nic.in

- dge.tn.gov.in.

May 19, 2023 11:33 IST

TN SSLC 11th Results: When Will Results be Declared?

The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will declare the HSE+1 (Class 11) results today, May 19 at 2 pm.

May 19, 2023 11:03 IST

TN SSLC 10th Results: 3718 Schools Record 100% Pass Percentage

A total of 3,718 schools have recorded 100% results out of which 1,026 are government schools. No student has failed from these schools.

May 19, 2023 10:59 IST

TN SSLC 10th Result 2023: Subject-wise pass performance, English tops list

English - 98.93 per cent

Language - 95.55 per cent

Maths - 95.54 per cent

Science - 95.75 per cent

Social Science - 95.83 per cent

May 19, 2023 10:52 IST

TN SSLC 10th Result 2023: Kanyakumari Tops District-wise/School type performance

Kanyankumari - 95.99
Tirunelveli - 94.19
Telkasi - 94.12

Students who took the Tamil Nadu Board exams can check their results on the official websites of TNDGE, namely dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. The results will also be available at dge1.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org, dge2.tn.nic.in, and apply1.tndge.org, in addition to the National Informatics Centres (NIC) website.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were conducted from April 6 to April 20 this year, with over 9 lakh students taking the exam. The announcement from TNDGE states that the results for TN SSLC will be declared by the Minister of School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, through a press conference to be held at the Anna Centenary Library.

Tamil Nadu board provides a re-evaluation process for candidates who wish to have their answer sheets reviewed for any errors. The applications for re-evaluation will be made available on the official website after the board results are announced. The board also conducts compartment exams for students who did not pass the exams on their first attempt.

To pass, students must obtain a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject, including compartmental subjects. Those who fail one or more subjects can apply for the compartmental exams. The Tamil Nadu Class 10 compartment exams are likely to take place in June or July, as per the 2023 information bulletin.

After the results are announced, students who appeared for the Class 10 exams should collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools within a few days.

In 2022, 90 per cent of students successfully passed the TN SSLC class 10 exams. Among the districts, Kanyakumari had the highest pass percentage, with 97.22 per cent of students from the region clearing the exam. On the other hand, Dindigul had the lowest pass percentage, with only 81.25 per cent of students passing the exams.

