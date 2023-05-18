Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus One Results 2023 Tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

The Directorate of Government Exams, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will release the SSLC or class 10 and the plus one or class 11th results tomorrow, May 19. The class 10 results will be announced at 10 am and the class 11 results at 2 pm on the same day. The class 10th public examinations for the academic year 2023 were held from April 6 to 20 across the state. As many as 5.01 lakh male students and 4.75 lakh female students applied for the SSLC examination. A total of 9,38,291 students appeared for the exam.

“The results of the 10th and 11th class general examination for the academic year 2022-2023 held in March April 2023 will be declared on 19.05.2023 (Friday) at the Revolution Leader Dr MGR Centenary Building located in the Professor Anbazhagan Educational Complex. It will be published on the first site," reads the official notice by TNDGE.

Advertisement

Also read| WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: West Bengal Class 10 Result Releasing Tomorrow at 10 AM

Once our, exam results will be available at tnresults.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can access their results by entering their roll number and date of birth on the above websites. Further, the examination results can be obtained free of charge at the National Informatics Centers operating in the district collector’s office in every district and at all central and branch libraries.

Meanwhile, the general examination for the students of class 11 for the academic year 2023 was held from March 14 to April 5. As many as 3,60,908 boys and 4,12,779 girl students from Tamil Nadu schools appeared for the exam. A total of 7,73,688 students registered for the exam.

Meanwhile, the results of the Tamil Nadu Board Higher Secondary Examinations (HSE) 2023 have been released by the TNDGE. The class 12 exams were taken by 8,03,385 students from March 13 to April 3. The overall pass percentage is at 94.03 per cent, which is higher than the 93.76 per cent from last year. In the 2023, HSE board exams girls again fared better than boys and has a higher passing percentage. The pass percentage for girls is at 96.38 per cent, while the pass rate for boys is at 91.45 per cent.