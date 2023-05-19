Tamil Nadu SSLC Results 2023: How To Check Result Online, Via SMS, DigiLocker

The results for the class 10 SSLC examination 2023 in Tamil Nadu, conducted by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE), will be announced today, May 19 at 10 AM. The Minister of School Education for Tamil Nadu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, will hold a press conference at the Dr MGR Centenary Building, located in the Professor Anbazhagan Educational Complex, to officially release the class 10 results.

TN SSLC 10th, Tamil Nadu +1 Result 2023 Live Updates

The results will be made available on the official websites of the board, including dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. The SSLC examination 2023 saw a participation of 9,38,291 students, comprising 5.01 lakh male students and 4.75 lakh female students who registered for the exam.

In order to view the TN SSLC result, students will be required to input their roll number and additional details on the result portal. It is recommended that students keep their admit cards handy to ensure the accuracy of the provided credentials before entering them into the portal.

TAMIL NADU BOARD SSLC 10TH RESULTS 2022: HOW TO CHECK ONLINE

Step 1: Visit the TNDGE official website, either at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the TN SSLC result 2023 link on the TNDGE homepage.

Step 3: After getting redirected to a new page, enter the required information, including your roll number and birthdate, and then click submit.

Step 4: A screen will show the TN SSLC result for 2023.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the TN class 12 result for future records after downloading the mark sheet.

TAMIL NADU BOARD SSLC 10TH RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA SMS

Step 1: Open the Messages app on your mobile.

Step 2: Compose a new message and type the following message: TNBOARD10 followed by registration number and birth date.

Step 3: Send the message to the number 9282232585.

Step 4: You will receive an SMS with the Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Result 2023 on your mobile number.

TAMIL NADU BOARD SSLC 10TH RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA DIGILOCKER

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app from the Play Store.

Step 2: To register for an account, click the “Sign up" option.

Step 3: If the user already exists, log in with their credentials.

Step 4: After that, search for and select the “Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education" option.

Step 5: Enter your Class 10 roll number, birth date, and other information. then select “Get Document" from the menu.

Step 6: The TN SSLC 2023 Result will show up on the screen.

Step 7: Download the TN board class 10 result and save a printout for future records.

Students who have cleared the TN Class 10 examination but are dissatisfied with their scores have the option to apply for re-evaluation. The purpose of revaluation is to potentially achieve higher scores. The TN 10th Revaluation Form 2023 will be available the day after the initial results are released. Candidates will have to wait for approximately a month for the Tamil Nadu Board Class 10th re-evaluation result to be declared. Once the re-evaluation results for Class 10th Result 2023 are announced, students can download the revised scorecards.