Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Result to be Released Today at dge.tn.gov.in, How to Check

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is all set to announce the results of the SSLC or Class 10 Supplementary Examination 2023 today, July 26. Candidates will be able to check their marks online at dge.tn.gov.in. They can also visit dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and tnresults.nic.in if the main result link does not open due to heavy traffic. To check TN SSLC supplementary result 2023, students will need their application number and date of birth.

It is anticipated that the TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 would be released in the afternoon.

Advertisement

Candidates will be allowed to request photocopies of the class 10th supplementary answer sheets after the Tamil Nadu class 10th supplementary result is announced. The specifics of the same will be made public soon.

In order to pass supplemental examinations, students must get at least 35 per cent on each paper.

The TN SSLC class 10 supply examination was conducted in the months of June and July. The online mark sheets must be double-checked by the students, and if there happen to be any errors, the TN DGE must be notified as soon as possible. The TN SSLC supply result will include the student’s name, personal information, exam dates, school name, overall marks, percentages, grade calculation, and pass/fail status.

TN SSLC SUPPLEMENTARY RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to the TNDGE official websites, either dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link that says “TN SSLC Supply Result 2023" on the TNDGE home page.

Step 3: After being routed to a new page, fill in the relevant information, such as your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on “submit". The TN SSLC supply result 2023 will be displayed on a new window.