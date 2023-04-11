TANCET 2023 Final Answer Key Released at tancet.annauniv.edu, How to Download

Anna University has issued the final answer key for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 today, April 11. Candidates can download it from the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. The final answer key will help candidates calculate their scores. To access the TANCET 2023 final answer key, students will have to log in using their respective email addresses and password. To note, final results are yet to be declared.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test was conducted on March 25 and March 26 at several exam centres. Anna University will release the TANCET 2023 final result on the basis of the answer key later.

Advertisement

This year, a total of 24,468 candidates registered for the TANCET Master of Computer Application (MCA) exam 2023. Out of which, 1,715 students did not appear for the test. Meanwhile, for the TANCET Master of Business Administration (MBA) exam, around 9,820 students registered for it and 541 students remained absent on the exam day, as per media reports.

TANCET Final Answer Key 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Answer Keys 2023 (final)’ on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, enter your login credentials such as email ID and password.

Step 4: The TANCET 2023 final answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the TANCET answer key for calculating scores.

Step 6: Save and download a copy of it for future reference.

Advertisement

With the help of the TANCET 2023 final answer key, students will be able to evaluate their performance in the entrance exam. With this, they can estimate their chances of admission to the programme of their choice.

The University conducted the TANCET exam for students seeking admission to MBA and MCA Degree courses for the academic year 2023-2024. These specialized programmes are offered at University Departments, Constituent colleges of Anna University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges), Annamalai University, and Self-Financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in the state.

Read all the Latest Education News here