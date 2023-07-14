TANCET 2023 Rank List for MBA, MCA Courses Today, How to Check

Anna University will release the MBA and MCA rank list of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 today, July 14. Once declared, students can check the merit list by visiting the official websites at tancet.annauniv.edu, or tn-mbamca.com. TANCET general counselling for MCA courses will begin on July 23 while for MBA, it will start on July 29.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test was conducted on March 25 and March 26 at several exam centres. The results were announced on April 14. TANCET is conducted every year for candidates who wish to seek admission to courses like MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan in colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, government, government-aided and self-financing institutes in the state.

TANCET 2023: How to Check Rank List

Step 1: Go to TANCET official websites - tancet.annauniv.edu, or tn-mbamca.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click the TANCET rank list 2023

Step 3: Enter the required login details

Step 4: The rank list will appear on the screen. Save and download for further use