TANCET 2023 Result Declared at tancet.annauniv.edu, Steps to Check

Anna University has announced the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 result today, April 14. Students can check their results by visiting the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. The TANCET 2023 Master of Computer Application (MCA) exam attracted a total of 24,468 applicants this year. However, 1,715 of those students failed to show up for the exam. According to reports, 5,41 students did not show up for the TANCET Master of Business Administration (MBA) exam, which had approximately 9,820 registered candidates.

The final answer key for TANCET 2023, which was administered on March 25 and 26 at various examination centres throughout the state, was made available by Anna University on April 11.

Students will be able to apply for admission to university departments and other institutions once the results are released and their scorecards are obtained. The minimal eligibility score will only be made available by the relevant universities and colleges in their official result notifications following the result declaration.

TANCET 2023 Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit tancet.annauniv.edu, the official website of TANCET

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “TANCET 2023 Results" that will appear on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the required credentials.

Step 4: Your TANCET 2023 result will appear on your screens.

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

TANCET 2023 Result: What’s next

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu will carry out the counselling process for enrollments to the PG programmes offered across government and government-aided colleges (engineering, arts, and science colleges), self-financing colleges (engineering, arts, and science colleges including stand-alone institutions), the constituent institutions of Anna University, and Annamalai University in the state once the results are released.

The TANCET 2023 is held for students who wish to apply for admission to the Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Architecture (MArch), and Master of Planning (MPlan) programmes offered by Anna University.

