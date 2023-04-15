TANCET 2023 Result Out, What's Next?

Anna University has announced the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 result yesterday, April 14. Students can check their results by visiting the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test was conducted on March 25 and March 26 at several exam centres.

Students will be now able to apply for admission to university departments and other institutions. The minimal eligibility score will only be made available by the relevant universities and colleges in their official result notifications.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu will now carry out the counselling process for enrollments to the PG programmes offered across government and government-aided colleges (engineering, arts, and science colleges), self-financing colleges (engineering, arts, and science colleges including stand-alone institutions), the constituent institutions of Anna University, and Annamalai University in the state.

TANCET 2023 Result: What Next?

Download the mark sheet and preserve it: The TANCET 2023 mark sheet will be available for download for less than 20 days. Candidates must download the mark sheet, take printouts, and preserve it properly until the admission process is complete.

Keep an eye on the counselling schedule: The TANCET 2023 counselling process is likely to commence in the month of July. Candidates should keep track of the official website to get an update on the counselling registration, document verification, seat allotment process, and dates.

Keep documents ready for verification: Ideally, candidates should keep the documents ready for verification purposes in counselling.

Participate in the counselling process: Once the counselling process is announced, candidates should note the date, time and venue for counselling and must participate in the process on the slated schedule and venue. They must note that request to change the schedule will not be approved by the counselling authorities. Hence, they must first register and then participate in the process to ensure getting a seat at a TANCET participating college.

Check previous years’ cut-off: Candidates can estimate the college they may get admission to by checking the previous years’ TANCET cut-off. They can be sure whether they are eligible to take admission to their dream institutes. They can then prepare for admission accordingly so that admission is not delayed.

Take admission: Once the seat allotment order is released, candidates must check their seat allotment and take admission at the earliest by paying the requisite fee and completing other admission formalities within the deadline to avoid missing the admission opportunity.

Candidates should also have some backup plan ready, such as applying to private B-schools and participating in the GD-PI process to get admission. In case their TANCET score is less, they may also appear for other MBA entrance exams and plan their admission accordingly.

