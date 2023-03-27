TANCET 2023 Results Likely by April First Week, 7.5% of Registered Candidates Absent

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) for MBA, MCA, and other courses was conducted for 39,249 students of which 2,867 applicants were absent. The examination was held at 40 centres across 15 cities of Tamil Nadu on March 25 and 26. The exam was regulated in two shifts. Morning shifts were for the TANCET MCA exam from 10 AM to noon, whereas afternoon shifts were for TANCET MBA candidates from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

According to the statistics by Anna university, 24,468 students registered for the TANCET MCA 2023 exam, out of which 1,715 applicants were absent. For MBA, 9,820 registered out of which 541 students gave the exam a miss. Meanwhile, a total of 4,961 students signed up for CEETA PG 2023 but only 4350 appeared for the test. Therefore, a total of 7.5 per cent of registered candidates were absent from TANCET 2023.

Advertisement

The exam was conducted in offline mode. The exam duration was 2 hours. TANCET 2023 was MCQ based exam. The syllabus for this exam included quantitative aptitude, data interpretation, reading comprehension, English usage, and business situation analysis. The paper, totalling 100 marks, was divided into different sections each carrying 20 marks.

The admission process for the TANCET 2023 exam includes:

— Submission of Application form

— Exam

— Results

— TANCET 2023 counselling process.

The TANCET 2023 answer key will be released in due time. The date for the results hasn’t been announced yet. The candidates though can expect the results by the first week of April. The applicants who gave the exam can access their scorecards from the online portal mentioned here- tancet.annauniv.edu.

Advertisement

The registration forms for TANCET 2023 were open from February 1 to February 28. Admit cards were released on March 11. Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test is the admission test that is conducted throughout Tamil Nadu to fill the PG seats of various courses. The PG courses include MBA, MCA, and MTech/ MArch/ MPlan/ ME. More than 200 colleges situated in Tamil Nadu accepts TANCET scores for admission.

Read all the Latest Education News here