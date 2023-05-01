TBJEE 2023 Answer Key Released at tbjee.nic.in, Window to Raise Objection Open Till May 3

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examinations (TBJEE) has released the answer key for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the TJEE 2023 exam can check their answer key at tbjee.nic.in. The Tripura Joint Entrance Exam was conducted on April 25 and the board has now released the provisional answer key.

“Candidates or any other aspirant person may send feedback on the provisional answer(s) with proper and brief explanation followed by the appropriate reference(s) from 28.04.2023 (evening) to 03.05.2023 up to 5.00 PM," reads the official notice.

Also read| CUET UG 2023: NTA Reopens Application Form Correction Window At cuet.samarth.ac.in

Advertisement

Applicants who are not satisfied with the TBJEE 2023 answer key can raise objections, if any, by May 3 up to 5 pm. It is to be noted that the email address for sending feedback is: tbjeefeedback@gmail.com. Any request or challenge after the deadline will not be entertained by the Board.

After the deadline, the concerned subject experts will verify the objections made by the candidates. Following that the final answer key and result for TBJEE 2023 will be issued. The final answer key and result date have not been declared yet, an official announcement is still awaited.

TBJEE Answer Key 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of TBJEE at tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: On the main page, search and click on the TBJEE 2023 answer key link

Step 3: A PDF file displaying the TJEE 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Save and download the TBJEE Answer Key 2023.

Step 5: Take a printout of the answer key for future use or reference.

The Tripura Joint Entrance Exam is held for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes in engineering, fishery, agriculture, veterinary, paramedical, and other professional degree courses. The entrance exam was held in three shifts. In the first shift, physics and chemistry exam was conducted, while in the other two shifts biology and mathematics exam was held, respectively. The exam was conducted in offline mode visa OMR sheet. The medium of the TJEE question papers was Bengali and English.

Read all the Latest Education News here