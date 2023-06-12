TBJEE 2023 Results Declared At tbjee.nic.in, Check Toppers List For PCM, PCB Groups

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has released the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) result 2023 for the PCB and PCM groups. Candidates who took the TJEE will be able to view their results on the board’s official website using their login information. The three websites, tbjee.nic.in, tripura.gov.in, and tbresults.tripura.gov.in, will host the TBJEE 2023 results.

The PCM group saw a total of 2606 students appearing for the TJEE 2023, while the PCB group had 4689 candidates attending the exam.

Tbjee 2023 PCM Group Toppers

Rank 1: Dipayan Karmakar

Rank 2: Ayushman Saha

Rank 3: Uday Saha

Tbjee 2023 PCB Group Toppers

Rank 1: Rajdipa Sutradhar

Rank 2: Ayushmita Das

Rank 3: Maari Debbarma

The TBJEE 2023 exam was held on April 25, and the final answer key was issued on May 31. On April 28, the Tripura Board issued the preliminary answer key for TBJEE 2023. The tentative answer key was open for candidates to object to until May 25. The TJEE final answer key 2023 was made available on June 1. The TBJEE 2023 results were determined on the basis of the final answer key,

Tbjee 2023 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination at tbjee.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the TBJEE 2023 results given on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login information, such as your registration number, to view your results.

Step 4: Your TBJEE 2023 results will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout of the TJEE 2023 results and download it for your records.