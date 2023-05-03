TBJEE 2023: Tripura Joint Entrance Examination Revised Answer Key Out, How to Raise Objection

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the revised answer key of the state Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE 2023) on tbjee.nic.in. Candidates who took the exam can download the answer key and raise objections, if any, by May 6. The revised answer key has bee released for the physics paper. Based on the changes in the answer key, the final result will be released.

“Based on the observations of the expert, the answer keys of the Physics have been modified and accordingly revised model answer keys for Physics uploaded for feedback with other answer keys remaining the same as before. Please ignore the previously uploaded Model answer keys. Candidates or any other aspirant person may send feedback on modified tentative answer(s) with proper and brief explanation followed by appropriate reference(s) from 01.05.2023 (evening) to 06.05.2023 up to 5.00 PM," reads the official notice.

The Tripura JEE 2023 exam was conducted on April 25 across exam centres in Dharmanagar, Udaipur, Santirbazar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, and Agartala. The physics and chemistry exams were held from 11 am to 12:30 pm, while the biology was held from 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm, and mathematics from 2:45 pm to 3:30 pm.

TBJEE 2023 answer key: How to raise objection

Step 1: Go to the official website of TBJEE at tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the answer key link on the main page.

Step 3: Download the answer ket

Step 4: Click on the raise objection link

Step 5: Raise objection against the answer you wish to challenge

Step 6: Submit fees

Step 7: Save and download

Step 8: Take a printout of the TBJEE 2023 form for future reference.

The Tripura Board conducted the entrance exam on an OMR sheet and the pattern included Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) type. The syllabus was divided into 10 modules. There was a total of 30 (compulsory) questions for all four subjects, taking three questions from each module. Every question will carry four marks, so the total will be 120 for each subject and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Students seeking admission to engineering, technological, veterinary, agriculture, fisheries, paramedical, and other professional degree programmes in Tripura may apply for the entrance exam. Students seeking admission to engineering or technological degree programme (group-A) in Tripura need to appear in physics, chemistry, and mathematics tests. Those seeking admission to various degree programmes in veterinary/ agricultural/ fisheries, paramedical, and others (group-B) have to appear in physics, chemistry, and biology exams. While candidates desiring to take admission in both of the above groups (group-C) must appear in all four subjects.

