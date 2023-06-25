TBJEE Extends Registration Deadline For Counselling 2023 To June 27, How To Register

The deadline for registering for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) counselling 2023 was officially extended to June 27 by the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE). Candidates who have qualified in the TJEE 2023 must register themselves for TJEE counselling on the official website tbjee.nic.in.

TJEE counselling 2023 registration must be carried out via the candidate login portal. Seats will be allocated based on the candidates’ selections, the number of candidates, and the availability of seats in the institutes.

PCM students are required to submit their subject-wise marks for English, physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology (considered the fifth subject). Students in the PCB group, on the other hand, will be required to fill in their subject-wise marks for English, physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics (considered the fifth subject). Students must furnish marks for all subjects while registering for both PCM and PCB groups.

TBJEE 2023 counselling: How To register

Step 1: Go to the official website of TBJEE at – tbjee.nic.in.

Step 2: Enter the exam credentials that were generated during the TBJEE registrations to log in through the candidate login portal.

Step 3: Fill out the registration form by totalling all of your Class 12 scores.

Step 4: Upload the documents that are needed in JPG, JPEG, or PDF format, with each document no more than 500 kb in size.

Step 5: Before clicking on the ‘Submit’ button, carefully review the counselling registration form.

Admission will be considered for students who are domiciles of Tripura and have completed their Class 12 examinations from the Tripura Board or the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Furthermore, the minimum qualifying percentage for TJEE 2023 would be 50 per cent for general category students and 45 per cent for Tripura state SC, ST, and OBC candidates.