TBSE Tripura 10th, 12th Results 2023 Date And Time Announced, Marksheets Tomorrow

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will shortly declare the Class 10th and 12th results for the year 2023. A new update indicates that the results are likely to be declared on Monday, June 5 at 12:30 PM via a press conference. Students can check their results on the official TBSE website, tbse.tripura.gov.in, soon after the results are published. The results of the TBSE board examinations, which were taken by a total of 38,116 students in the class of 10 and 33,435 in the class of 12, are currently being anxiously anticipated.

Exams for the Tripura board’s Madhyamik or class 10 started on March 16 with the English examination and ended on April 18 with the sixth subject that was optional. The TBSE higher secondary or class 12 exams began on March 15 with the English paper and concluded on April 19.

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Results: How To Check

Step 1: Navigate to tbse.tripura.gov.in, the TBSE’s official website.

Step 2: Find and click the link titled “TBSE Final Result 2023" on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the TBSE Class 10 Result 2023 or TBSE Class 12 Result 2023 link on the newly opened window.

Step 4: Fill out the relevant fields with your roll number, birth date, and any additional credentials and click on ‘Submit’.

Advertisement

Step 5: The TBSE Tripura Board Class 10 and 12 examination results will be shown on the screen of your device.

Advertisement

Step 6: Save a copy of your results and take a printout for future reference.

Advertisement

To accommodate students who do not have an internet connection, the Tripura Board has added an option to check the Tripura Board Class 12 and Class 10 results by SMS. Students can obtain the TBSE Class 12 Result 2023 by sending an SMS with the subject “TBSE12 ROLL NO" to the number 7738299899.

Advertisement

Similarly, for Class 10 results, they must launch their phone’s SMS application, input “TBSE10 Roll number," and send it to the same number. The Tripura Board Exam Result 2023 will be sent to the same number, allowing students to get their results quickly and easily through SMS.

The prerequisite scores to pass the board exams for both classes 10 and 12 have been determined by the Tripura Board. In order to pass the TBSE Class 12 exam 2023, students must score at least 30 per cent on each paper and overall. Similarly, in order to pass the Class 10 examination, students must obtain at least 35 per cent in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate.