TBSE Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2023 To Be Declared Soon; How To Check

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is gearing up to release Class 10th and 12th results 2023 soon. According to a recent update, the results will likely be announced on Monday, June 5 at 12:30 pm through a press conference. Once the results are made accessible, students can check their scores from the official website of TBSE, tbse.tripura.gov.in.

TBSE Class 10th and 12th: How to check

Step 1: Go to tbse.tripura.gov.in, the official website of TBSE.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the ‘TBSE Final Result 2023’ link.

Step 3: In the new page that opens, choose the link for either TBSE Class 10 Result 2023 or TBSE Class 12 Result 2023.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, birth date, and any other required information in the provided fields.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to proceed.

Step 6: Your TBSE Tripura Board Class 10 and 12 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download your result and keep a copy for future reference.

A total of 38,116 Class 10 students and 33,435 Class 12 students appeared for the TBSE board examinations and are now eagerly awaiting their results. To cater to students who lack internet access, the Tripura Board has introduced the option to check the Tripura Class 12 and Class 10 results via SMS. Students can submit an SMS with the subject “TBSE12 ROLL NO" to the number 7738299899 to receive the TBSE Class 12 Result 2023.

Similarly, for Class 10 results, they need to open the SMS application on their phone, type “TBSE10 Roll number", and send it to the same number. The Tripura Madhyamik Result 2023 will be received on the same number, allowing students to obtain their results conveniently via SMS.

The Tripura Board has set the qualifying marks for both classes. For the TBSE Class 12 Result 2023, students need to secure at least 30 per cent marks in each paper and overall to successfully clear the examination. Similarly, to pass the examination in Class 10, students must attain a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject as well as the overall aggregate.