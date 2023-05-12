Telangana HC Allows Student, Named In Paper Leak Case, to Write TS SSC Supplementary Exams

The Telangana High Court has granted relief to a Secondary School Certificate (SSC) student from Warangal, who was barred from appearing for two Class 10 board exams over allegations of leaking a question paper. On May 11, the Telangana High Court allowed the student to write the Class 10 supplementary exams, which are scheduled to be conducted in June this year. The court further directed the SSC Board to take the supplementary examination fee from the student.

According to reports, Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar of the Telangana High Court ordered the Director of Government Examinations and the Headmaster-cum-Chief Superintendent of the Class 10 exam of Kamalapur Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) to allow the candidate to pay for the examination fee for the supplementary exams.

Advertisement

Also read| TS SSC Result 2023 Released: 25 Schools All Fail, 2793 Schools Got 100% Pass Results

On April 4, the student was appearing for the Hindi paper as part of his SSC examination. An unidentified person reportedly barged into the exam hall at Kamalapur ZPHS and forcibly took pictures of the candidate’s question paper and escaped.

When the student reached the exam hall to appear for the English paper on April 6, the authorities present there seized his admit card and did not allow him to write the test. Reports state that the invigilators accused him of being involved in the leak of the Hindi question paper. The student was not permitted to appear for the examination held on April 8 as well.

Worried over not being allowed to appear for the annual exam this year - the student’s father then moved to the Telangana High Court. After hearing the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Sudheer Kumar allowed the student to appear for the rest of the papers. When the student was marked for ‘malpractice’, after the release of the Telangana 10th board results, his father once again appeared before the court to allow his child to appear for the supplementary exams. The court directed the Telangana education board to take the exam fee from the student. The next hearing, in this case, will be heard on June 5.

The Telangana Board recently announced that SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations will be conducted from June 14 to June 22. On May 10, the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana declared the TS SSC result 2023. The overall pass percentage this year is 86.60 per cent.